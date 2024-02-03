No one stands on business quite like Larry David

Larry David isn't backing down after his on-air altercation with Elmo during a live segment on the “Today” show. The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star addressed the incident during an interview on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” unabashedly explaining why he took action against the beloved Sesame Street character, Variety reports.

“Yeah, yeah, I did it,” David asserted when Meyers brought up the incident, showcasing no remorse for his unconventional behavior.

Explaining the motive behind the unusual encounter, David expressed his frustration with Elmo's discussion about mental health. Using a high-pitched voice to mock the puppet, he recounted, “Elmo was going on about mental health, and I had to listen to every word… And so I got off my chair and I approached him, and I throttled him!”

The unapologetic comedian then walked off the set with a smile, leaving Elmo to shout after him, “Mr. Larry, Elmo liked you before!” Co-host Savannah Guthrie humorously scolded David, stating, “Larry, you've gone too far this time,” to which he confidently responded, “Somebody had to do it.”

Later, during his sit-down interview on “Today,” David humorously apologized to Elmo, stating, “I'm really sorry.” Elmo graciously accepted the apology.

This bizarre incident occurred after Elmo went viral on social media for asking his followers about their feelings, sparking a broader conversation on mental health.

Larry David, known for his deadpan humor and irreverence, seems unfazed by the attention surrounding the Elmo encounter and asserts that he would “do it again.”

The comedian is currently making press rounds for the upcoming 12th and final season of his HBO comedy series, “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”