Lee Corso is a legend in the college football realm. But at 89 years old, it can be hard to imagine Corso making College GameDay appearances in years to come. Rumors about Corso's future in the popular ESPN show have already started to circulate, but at the moment, things appear to be a little vague.

For what it's worth, ESPN President of Content Burke Magnus recently shared how the company plans to deal with Corso's outlook beyond the 2024 college football season.

“Listen, I think we’re going to do what we’ve done now for a couple of years running, which is, we’re going to have a conversation with him after the season, see where things are,” Magnus said in an appearance on SI Media with Jimmy Traina (h/t Awful Announcing).

“He’s a special guy. He’s one of the nicest men any of your listeners or anyone on Earth has ever come across. And he’s been absolutely iconic on the show, Magnus added.

“We’re going to get through the Playoff this year. Let everyone decompress, and then we have some time to figure out what we’re going to do for next season.”

Lee Corso's future with College GameDay

Health issues caused Lee Corso to miss a few College GameDay assignments this season, but he was there when the show went up last Saturday in a location that's very familiar to him. In Week 13 of the season, College GameDay visited Bloomington for a marquee matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers.

Corso coached the Hoosiers for nearly a decade from 1973 to 1982 before eventually venturing into a broadcasting career. He has been a fixture on the show since it first aired way back in 1987. Regardless if he returns to the show for the 2025 season or not, Corso has already made a permanent mark and eked out a legendary career in college football broadcasting.

Just like always, the 2024 season has been a hectic one, especially with the expansion of the College Football Playoff. The regular season is coming to an end and College GameDay only has one more episode left in 2024 based on ESPN's current schedule. That would be this coming Saturday's huge showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station.