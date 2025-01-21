For the first time since Jan. 16, 2018, Baton Rouge, La. is experiencing serious snowfall, and LSU fans couldn't be more excited. The LSU football team's iconic Tiger Stadium became a winter wonderland on Tuesday, with an expected eight inches of snow set to fall in the state's capital city.

The Baton Rouge Advocate interviewed a pair of LSU students, Kim Huynh-Truitt and Ian Frick, who were making a snowman in the middle of campus.

“I have never seen snow in my life. This is my first time. This is like magical,” Frick said. “I feel like I’m in a movie right now. It’s crazy. I never thought I would see this in real life in Louisiana.”

LSU fans have been posting their snow pictures all over social media Tuesday, enjoying the rare winter treat with family and friends. Even LSU's beloved mascot, Mike The Tiger, is out and about in the fun weather.

LSU students created makeshift sleds to slide down a levee near LSU's campus, flying down River Road as spectators looked on. While the levee is normally used as protection from the Mississippi River, its purpose Tuesday was much different.

“It's been a great day,” an LSU student told local station WBRZ. “It's one of those days you don't see a frown out there.”

Students have also been seen taking wheels off of skateboards in an attempt to create sledding memories.

The bayou blizzard is set to be the second-largest snowfall in the history of Baton Rouge, trailing only a 12.5-inch storm in February of 1895 which buried the city in snow. LSU announced that in-person classes will continue to be closed Wednesday, but students would have access to their materials online.

When the snow finally melts and the pads are strapped back on, the LSU football team will look to build on a 9-4 record in 2024, including a 6-1 mark inside Tiger Stadium. The Tigers return current 2025 Heisman favorite quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, and continued to improve their team through the transfer portal with several solid pick-ups like former NC State safety Tamarcus Cooley and former Texas A&M tight end Donovan Green.