Tom Holland's MCU Spider-Man is seen in concept art for Madame Web. The art shows Holland's character facing off with Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).
This could have saved the film, which was a box office flop. During its theatrical run, the Sony spin-off film failed to make $100 million worldwide.
Sebastian Meyer, who served as a concept artist on the film, shared images from his latest work with Sony and Marvel. A dozen images are shared, including the Amazon and New York City, but the standout ones feature Holland. The first shows him fighting Ezekiel Sims high above the city in mid-air.
A second image with the two was shared. This time, they're falling down the roof of a skyscraper.
It's unclear how these sequences factored into the film. It's possible Spider-Man appeared in the film just as much as the Spider-Women in it. Or, Holland's role could have been kept to a minimum via a quick flashback.
At the end of the day, Madame Web is about Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) and the trio of teens she meets (played by Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced). It's not about Spider-Man per se, even if the title character is related to him in the comics.
Madame Web follows Cassandra Webb, a woman with psychic powers. She discovers a trio of girls whom she has to save from Ezekiel Sims. S.J. Clarkson co-wrote the film with Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, and Claire Parker. She also directed the film.
Is Tom Holland's Spider-Man in Madame Web?
No, there is no Spider-Man appearance in Madame Web.
However, Adam Scott plays Ben Parker, Peter's uncle. It's unclear what iteration of Peter Parker Scott plays the uncle of. Cliff Robertson played the part in Sam Raimi's trilogy, and Martin Sheen played it in Marc Webb's Amazing Spider-Man.
The MCU's Peter Parker hasn't introduced Uncle Ben into the picture. Marisa Tomei, who played Holland's Aunt May, has only ever mentioned his uncle. However, she delivered the iconic “With great power comes great responsibility” line (in her own words) in No Way Home.
So, it's a real possibility that Holland won't be introduced to an Uncle Ben in the MCU. The one Scott plays could be for a whole new iteration of Spider-Man (or a much younger version of Robertson or Sheen's portrayals).
Either way, it's unlikely that there will be any payoff to Uncle Ben in Madame Web. The film was a box office flop, and star Dakota Johnson didn't speak highly of the film during the press tour. Sony may effectively pull the plug after Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3 come out.
Sony's Spider-Man Universe
Beginning with Venom in 2018, Sony kicked off their Spider-Man spin-off cinematic universe. The Venom films were both financial successes, grossing over $1.3 billion cumulatively. Morbius was also released in 2022 which was not a box office hit.
Coming up after Madame Web, Sony will release two more entries into the franchise. First is Kraven the Hunter, which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role. Then Venom: The Last Dance will be released in October.