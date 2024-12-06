The latest Madden 25 Player Ratings Update has arrived ahead of Week 14, and players like Josh Allen, Nico Collins, and more received increases to their OVRs. Furthermore, several other players on each team received an adjustment, based on their performances so far this year. However, others saw decreases for underperforming. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Madden 25 Player Ratings Update ahead of Week 14.

Josh Allen, Nico Collins Thrive in Madden 25 Player Ratings Update – Week 14

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – 95 OVR (+2)

Allen only touched the ball 20 times in the Bills' win over San Francisco, yet still scored three touchdowns. The Superstar QB has 26 touchdowns this season to only seven total turnovers so far. And he's doing all of this without a superstar WR on the roster. Allen still has a shot of winning the MVP award this season, despite the tough competition he faces (specifically, Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley). Josh Allen's rating increase in Madden 25 helps him keep his position as a top QB in the game.

Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers – 92 OVR (+1)

James Jr. caught the game winning interception against the Falcons to help the Chargers go 8-4. Additionally, he had 10 total tackles, two for a loss, and one deflected. Overall, L.A.'s defense has only allowed 15.7 points per game up to this point, the best in the league. It's thanks to players like James who continue to help this defense shut offenses down every week.

Nico Collins, Houston Texans – 88 OVR (+1)

C.J. Stroud's favorite weapon has been back with a vengeance these last two weeks. In his last two games, Collins has caught 13 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown. Despite playing only eight games this season, the Texans' emerging star receiver ranks 11th in total yards and seventh in yards per catch. Collins also averages the most receiving yards per game this year, catching for 104 yards per contest.

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals – 87 OVR (+1)

He might not have a single touchdown this season, but Cardinals' TE Trey McBride has been extremely useful for this offense. McBride has more receiving yards than Tyreek Hill and Garrett Wilson, despite the fact they've appeared in one more game than he has. Kyler Murray has weapons in Arizona, including rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. However, McBride serves as a reliable Tight End who has become a staple of this offense.

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders – 85 OVR (+1)

It doesn't matter who's throwing balls in Vegas, Bowers always seems to be their #1 target. The superstar Rookie TE already is coming off a spectacular 10-140-1 performance from last week's loss to the Chiefs. He currently ranks fourth in receiving yards and sixth in yards after catch among all receivers. Although the Raiders' season is over, they have a bright future with players like Bowers on their squad.

Overall, several other players received an increase to their Madden 25 Player Ratings ahead of Week 14:

Laremy Tunsil – 96 OVR (+1)

Rashawn Slater – 93 OVR (+2)

Jordan Mailata – 92 OVR (+1)

Xaver McKinney – 92 OVR (+1)

Kevin Zeitler – 91 OVR (+1)

Quinn Meinerz – 90 OVR (+1)

A.J. Terrell – 89 OVR (+1)

Christian Gonzales – 88 OVR (+2)

Jabrill Peppers – 88 OVR (+1)

Justin Reid – 87 OVR (+1)

Bobby Okereke – 87 OVR (+1)

Brian Burns – 86 OVR (+1)

Julian Love – 86 OVR (+1)

Bijan Robinson – 86 OVR (+1)

Jordan Love – 85 OVR (+1)

Kyren Williams – 85 OVR (+1)

Devin Lloyd – 85 OVR (+1)

Zack Baun – 83 OVR (+2)

Jayden Daniels – 82 OVR (+1)

However, many other players received a decrease to their Madden 25 Player Rating ahead of Week 14:

Fred Warner – 97 OVR (-1)

Dexter Lawrence – 96 OVR (-1)

Sauce Gardner – 95 OVR (-1)

Demario Davis – 91 OVR (-1)

Charvarius Ward – 90 OVR (-1)

D.J. Reed – 87 OVR (-1)

Amari Cooper – 87 OVR (-1)

Evan Engram – 86 OVR (-1)

Foyesade Oluokun – 86 OVR (-1)

Joey Bosa – 85 OVR (-1)

Tyrann Mathieu – 85 OVR (-1)

Breece Hall – 84 OVR (-2)

Rasul Douglas – 84 OVR (-1)

Jevon Holland – 84 OVR (-1)

Michael Pittman Jr. – 82 OVR (-1)

Justin Tucker – 79 OVR (-2)

Overall, that includes all the major changes in the latest Madden 25 Player Ratings Update ahead of Week 14. However, feel free to browse through the full player ratings page to see all the changes for every NFL team. Furthermore, EA Sports will continue to release new player ratings update every week until the season ends. Therefore, keep checking back in to see the biggest winners and losers from each update.

And speaking of week 14, it began last night when the Detroit Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers 34-31. Lions' HC Dan Campbell was very aggressive on fourth down, but his offense successfully moved the chains in four out of five of those calls. Despite being in field goal range, Campbell opted to run the ball, with Jared Goff falling to the ground but handing the ball off to David Montgomery just in time. This gave the offense time to waste the clock down to two seconds before Jake Bates converted the game-winning field goal. With the win, the Lions advance to 12-1 and remain #1 in the NFC.

Nevertheless, we look forward to the next player ratings update. In other news, feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, kicking, and more. Furthermore, take a look at who Madden 25 thinks is winning this weekend. So far, Madden 25 has gone 129-67 this year (including last night's pick).

Nevertheless, we look forward to the next player ratings update.