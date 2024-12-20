The new Madden 25 Player Ratings update has arrived ahead of Week 16, and players like Josh Allen, Terry McLaurin, and more saw a nice boost to their OVR. Furthermore, every team this week had some adjustments. Many players received a nice increase to their player rating. However, several others saw a decrease in their OVR after performing poorly. Without further ado, let's take a look.

Madden 25 Player Ratings For Week 16 – Biggest Winners & Losers

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – 97 OVR (+1) – Madden 25 Ratings

Josh Allen is making a strong case to earn not just the MVP, but a ticket to the Madden 25 99 Club. Last week, we saw Baltimore Ravens' duo Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry join the club. Now, it seems Buffalo's QB is deserving a spot. He could easily replace Chiefs' TE Travis Kelce, who's having a solid, but not “99 OVR” worthy season. In his last two games, Allen has scored 10 total touchdowns and earned over 850 yards.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders – 93 OVR (+1)

McLaurin has been on fire these last three weeks. He's caught 20 passes for 248 yards, with a quarter of those receptions being touchdown catches. The sixth year wideout already has 11 touchdowns this year, the most he's ever had in a season by far. And more importantly, he's helping rookie QB Jayden Daniels grow and develop, which serves to improve the overall quality of this offense. They don't call this man Scary Terry for no reason.

Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans – 92 OVR (+3)

Houston's done a great job of drafting talented players in recent drafts. One particular player that's really caught the league's attention after last week was Derek Stingley Jr.. Against the Dolphins, he earned two interceptions as Miami could not make this Texans' defense budge. Tua Tagovailoa threw the ball 40 times last week, and couldn't even surpass 200 passing yards. Meanwhile, Jaylen Waddle never recorded a catch and Tyreek Hill only had 36 total yards.

Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs – 92 OVR (+1)

Jameis Winston threw more interceptions last week, and Chiefs' DB Trent McDuffie got to snag one of them. McDuffie, like the rest of the Chiefs' defense, has been vital to helping this team earn their 13-1 record. The team will continue to rely on its defensive unit, especially if Mahomes' ankle situation gets worse. Kansas City's will take on C.J. Stroud and the Texans this weekend.

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 94 OVR (+1)

Evans might just be able to earn another 1,000 yard season, but it won't be easy. Last week, he caught nine passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 40-17 win over the Chargers. But right now, the Buccaneers' main priority is to win out and secure a playoff spot. They'll have to win in Dallas before taking on the Panthers and Saints at home. Expect Evans to play a major role in this final stretch.

Several players received an OVR increase ahead of Week 16 in the latest Madden 25 Ratings Update:

Tristan Wirfs – 96 OVR (+1)

Davante Adams – 91 OVR (+1)

Trey McBride – 89 OVR (+1)

Jared Goff – 88 OVR (+1)

Lavonte David – 88 OVR (+1)

Puka Nacua – 87 OVR (+1)

Will Anderson Jr. – 86 OVR (+1)

Jordan Love – 86 OVR (+1)

Jamel Dean – 86 OVR (+1)

Justin Simmons – 86 OVR (+1)

Jaylen Waddle – 85 OVR (+1)

James Cook – 84 OVR (+1)

Matthew Stafford – 84 OVR (+1)

James Conner – 84 OVR (+1)

Jerry Jeudy – 84 OVR (+1)

Jayden Daniels – 83 OVR (+1)

Malik Nabers – 82 OVR (+1)

However, many other players received a decrease to their player rating:

Tyreek Hill – 97 OVR (-1)

Stefon Diggs – 90 OVR (-1)

Kyle Hamilton – 90 OVR (-1)

Charvarius Ward – 89 OVR (-1)

Kevin Byard III – 87 OVR (-1)

Brock Purdy – 87 OVR (-1)

Talanoa Hufanga – 84 OVR (-1)

Amari Cooper – 86 OVR (-1)

Courtland Sutton – 85 OVR (-1)

Justin Herbert – 85 OVR (-1)

Deebo Samuel – 84 OVR (-1)

Najee Harris – 83 OVR (-1)

Tua Tagovailoa – 82 OVR (-2)

Overall, that includes all the major changes in the latest Madden 25 Player Ratings Update ahead of Week 16. However, feel free to browse through the full player ratings page to see all the changes for every NFL team. Furthermore, EA Sports will release new player rating updates every week until the season ends. Therefore, keep checking back in to see the biggest winners and losers from each update.

Speaking of Week 16, it began last night when the Chargers L.A. Chargers defeated the Denver Broncos 34-27. Overall, the Broncos blew an 11-point lead halfway through the third quarter, letting the Chargers score three touchdowns in the final 18 minutes of regulation. Furthermore, rookie QB Bo Nix struggled to move the ball around, often throwing it to the checkdown instead of looking down the field. Regardless, both teams still have a chance to make the playoffs this year.

Nevertheless, we look forward to the next player ratings update. In other news, feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, kicking, and more. Furthermore, take a look at who Madden 25 thinks is winning this weekend. So far, Madden 25 has gone 153-72 this year (including last night's pick) since Week 1.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.