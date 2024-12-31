The Madden 25 Week 18 Roster Update Release date arrives later this week, allowing players to use the most up-to-date NFL rosters to use in-game. These updates focus on free agent signings, player ratings, roster changes, and (formerly) trades. However, they do not make or add any gameplay changes, balancing updates, or bug fixes. Nevertheless, updating the rosters allows you to use the same rosters that teams do in real life. Therefore, let's look at the Madden 25 Week 18 Roster Update Release Date.

Madden 25 Week 18 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 25 Week 18 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, January 2nd. However, since there are no Thursday Night Football games in Week 18, it's possible this update could arrive later down the week. Rest assured, you'll have updated rosters before the games begin this weekend.

Additionally, look at our guide on how to update rosters in Madden 25. Overall, the process takes a moment, but you do need an internet connection to complete. Once the update is finished downloading, you'll have the latest Madden 25 rosters from EA Sports.

Week 18 marks the final week of the 2024-2025 NFL Regular Season. At this point, most spots on the playoff bracket have been filled, but a few teams are still trying to clinch a spot. Furthermore, other teams, who have already locked a playoff spot, can either rest their starters or fight for a better seed this weekend. Because of how important it is, the final week of the season features all 16 matchups on Sunday.

Of course, the most critical matchup appears to be between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. They'll fight for the top spot of the NFC North, as well as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. A win on Sunday Night means a bye week during the Wild Card round. For a banged up team like the Lions, they'll need all the rest they can get.

The Broncos-Chiefs game also holds a lot of weight in the AFC, considering the former controls their own destiny. It should help that Kansas City will likely rest their starters because they already clinched the first seed. If Denver loses, then Miami and Cincinnati both have a chance to make the playoffs.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the Madden 25 Week 18 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball.

