ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Maryland-Washington prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Maryland-Washington.

Thursday night has a full slate of Big Ten college basketball. New Year's Day has come and gone, and while football still has a few big games left, the heart of the bowl season is winding down. Basketball takes center stage now with conference season shifting into high gear. The new-look Big Ten is going to feel a lot like the old Pac-12 on Thursday nights. The Pac-12 basketball schedule regularly featured Thursday night games preceding Saturday and Sunday afternoon games, so when Washington hosts Maryland on Thursday in Seattle, the rhythms of college basketball will feel very familiar. What won't be familiar is seeing Maryland, not Stanford or Oregon State, as Washington's opponent.

Maryland has the potential to be really good. The Terrapins are 11-2 with wins over Villanova and Ohio State so far this season. Coach Kevin Willard has a dynamic freshman, Derik Queen, who is tearing it up right now for the Terps. Queen is averaging close to 17 points and 9 rebounds per game, which is impressive for any player but truly eye-popping for a freshman. Julian Reese is not chopped liver, averaging close to 13 points and 9 rebounds so far this season. Maryland has a loaded frontcourt and will need its guards to be good enough to provide offensive balance and diversity. Teams are going to throw bodies at Queen and Reese in the frontcourt, so the backcourt will have to force defenses to make tough choices and not sag into the paint.

Washington is 9-4 under first-year coach Danny Sprinkle, who came over from Utah State. Washington has struggled. It got thumped at home by Seattle University, a not-very-good team which just lost at home to Nicholls State a few days ago. Washington no-showed in that game versus Seattle, a very discouraging turn of events heading into the heart of the Big Ten season. Washington also got crushed roughly one month ago by a USC team which was struggling. Washington looks like one of the three or four worst teams in the Big Ten, so Sprinkle has a huge amount of work in front of him as he tries to turn this season around. U-Dub is not heading in the right direction. An upset of Maryland is desperately needed by the Huskies.

Here are the Maryland-Washington College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Maryland-Washington Odds

Maryland: -6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -280

Washington: +6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +225

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105)

How to Watch Maryland vs Washington

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Maryland is clearly a better team than Washington. There is an evident talent gap between the two teams. Moreover, Maryland has so much strength and power in the frontcourt that it can win a defense-first game even if shots aren't falling. Maryland can win this game on the glass and thrive if things get ugly. That's a good position to be in on the road. Washington does not have the guard play to expose Maryland's backcourt. The matchup favors Maryland.

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

Maryland is traveling across the country to Seattle for a late-night game just after the holidays. Washington is smarting from its humiliating home loss to Seattle and will be highly motivated. This feels like a trap game for Maryland.

Final Maryland-Washington Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Maryland, but a cross-country road trip for a conference game is something new to the Terps. Let's wait to see how the first half unfolds and then consider an in-game live bet.

Final Maryland-Washington Prediction & Pick: Maryland -6.5