The 2023 Masters came to a thrilling end at Augusta over the weekend, with Jon Rahm taking home the illustrious green jacket. Phil Mickelson finished in second place, four strokes behind Rahm and tied with Brooks Koepka.

After the conclusion of the Masters, Mickelson gave some eye-opening comments that should make Jon Rahm smile (h/t ESPN).

“It was obvious to me at a very young age that he was one of the best players in the world even while he was in college. To see him on this stage is not surprising for anybody.”

That’s some massive praise from Mickelson, who shot a 65 to match the low score of the tournament as he became the oldest runner-up in the history of the Masters. Mickelson’s younger brother just so happened to be Jon Rahm’s college coach during his days at Arizona State, so they aren’t strangers by any means.

With the weather changing by the day and suspending the Masters multiple times, Sunday was a long day that saw Rahm go from four back to a four-stroke victory in one of the wildest comebacks we have ever seen at Augusta.

Rahm’s green jacket victory at the Masters is his first ever, and he also won the US Open in 2021 at Torrey Pines. Entering Masters week, all eyes were on Tiger Woods’ return to Augusta. At the end of it all, Jon Rahm won the Masters with Phil Mickelson coming close behind and Brooks Koepka collapsing down the stretch in one of the most improbable finishes ever.