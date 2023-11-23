Luka Doncic and the Mavs are back in the win column but not before some nerve-racking ending to the game versus the Lakers.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks got the better of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night. The Mavs prevented a total meltdown, with Kyrie Irving burying a dagger 3-pointer in the clutch and Dallas surviving a desperation shot from deep by James to come away with a 104-101 win in La La Land.

Of course, social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter) is being flooded with all sorts of reactions to the marquee showdown and its wild finish.

From X user @HoodiHachimura: “yes – you don’t wanna give up any points…ur down 2 worst case scenario Luka ties the game …and you get a chance to end the game or go to Overtime …there was no need to help in that scenario…especially off Kyrie.”

NBA scriptwriters preparing the same script for Warriors-Suns and Lakers-Mavs gamepic.twitter.com/qeWybmdW90 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 23, 2023

“The Dallas Mavericks finally won a game with their defense. They only shot 39.6% FG and 32% 3PT offensively, 13 points in 4th. Mavs held the Lakers to 101 points. Thats the lowest opponent points scored in a game this season. Previous 7 games: 126.6 opponent points per game,” shared Mavs reporter Landon Thomas.

There is also no shortage of fans calling out LeBron for the four-time MVP's questionable decisions down the stretch: “This wasn't on Ham. 4 missed free throws in a row, and Lebron taking an unnecessary 3 despite having time on the clock. Then proceeds to not bully Kyrie but instead pass it to AD, who's not even open. All that effort for nothing,” said @2realntrill92.

Mavs prevent collapse vs Lakers

The Mavs had a 20-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Lakers made the contest interesting with a huge fourth period in which they outscored Dallas by 17 points (30-13). Irving's triple with a little over 20 seconds remaining in regulation put the Mavericks ahead for good.

Luka Doncic spearheaded the Mavs' attack by going off for 30 points to go along with 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Irving added 28 points on 11-for-22 shooting from the floor, including four 3-pointers. The Lakers, on the other hand, were led by LeBron James, who manufactured 26 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

Dallas, which snapped a two-game losing streak, will next shoot for back-to-back victories by facing the Los Angeles Clippers on the road this coming Saturday.