David Stearns is confident in his team

Not many have high expectations for the 2024 New York Mets, but president of basketball operations David Stearns is not among that group, doubling down on his notion that the team is playoff-caliber as spring training starts up.

“We are a playoff-caliber team,” David Stearns said, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. “… I think it's a talented group, and I think it was a talented group last year. And I think the players certainly feel the results on the field last year were not indicative of the talent in the clubhouse.”

The Mets were in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, offering him the same contract that he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. While missing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Mets decided to make smaller deals for players like Harrison Bader, Sean Manaea and Luis Severino. The hope is those three can contribute to a surprise playoff team this year. Stearns addressed the idea that people outside of the organization do not see the Mets as a playoff team.

“That's OK, that's OK,” Stearns said, via Heyman. “I'm not going to get into internal projection systems. But I'll tell you, I feel good about our team.”

Along with the additions of Harrison Bader, Sean Manaea and Luis Severino, established stars like Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Kodai Senga, Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz are expected to contribute to the Mets this season as well. There is some young talent as well, with Francisco Alvarez as the main name that sticks out. Only time will tell if Stearns is right.