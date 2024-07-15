There are a few beliefs around the Home Run Derby that keep some of the best sluggers in baseball from returning year after year. Some say it messes with their timing, others prefer the extra day of rest, and some just don't see the draw after doing it once and crossing the item off their MLB bucket list. New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso subscribes to his own Home Run Derby logic.

“It's just one of those things that I'm keeping a promise to my childhood self because it was a dream,” Alonso said, per ESPN's Jorge Castillo. “And now, with a lot of help from so many great people in my life, I've put myself in a position to [participate]. It's such a blessing and a dream come true.”

Alonso will play in his fifth consecutive Home Run Derby on Monday night as he looks to tie Ken Griffey Jr. for the most-ever wins at the event (three).

This time, Alonso will match up against Gunnar Henderson (Orioles), Alec Bohm (Phillies), Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals), Marcell Ozuna (Braves), Jose Ramirez (Guardians), Adolis Garcia (Rangers), and Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers). There's plenty of pop in that lineup, but only Garcia and Ramirez join Alonso as players who have participated before. Henderson, Ozuna, and Ramirez are the only players in the top-10 in home runs hit this season.

Yankees sluggers Juan Soto and Aaron Judge are both members of the American League All-Star team, former Home Run Derby winners, and in the top-10 in home runs this season. Neither will participate this year, with Soto revealing he decided not to after talking with his agent and concluding that it would be more beneficial to rest his injured hand. Judge said a few weeks ago that he is done with the Derby until the MLB All-Star Game returns to New York.

Pete Alonso is ‘locked in' at the Home Run Derby

If the playoffs started today, the New York Mets would be in. That means, at minimum, Alonso will have dozens of important games the rest of July and August. While some players might view the Home Run Derby as a threat to their timing at the plate, Alonso feels the opposite.

“I feel like it helps lock me in for the second half,” the Mets' long All-Star said.

Alonso enters the MLB All-Star Game with 19 home runs and a 121 OPS+ in 95 games. He's also hitting under .200 over his last nine games with one homer in that stretch. The opportunity to send a few balls flying could do him some good.

And as Castillo points out, Alonso's career numbers support his belief that it helps him lock in. His career batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage are all higher post-All Star break vs. before.

There's also the charitable factor. Alonso and New Era will donate $70,000 to his foundation if he reaches certain milestones.

“With that, we're going to help fix up a lot of fields that need some tender love and care in some not-so-great areas,” Alonso said. “And give kids a chance to fall in love with the game and hopefully inspire some kids to be motivated to play the game of baseball.”

The winner of the Derby also gets $1 million out of the $2.5 million prize pot for some added incentive.