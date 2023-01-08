By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

Let’s add Michael Strahan to the list of people going after Skip Bayless for his reaction to the injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

It would be an understatement to say this isn’t the first time Bayless has been under fire for a questionable tweet, but the reaction has reached a boiling pitch, bubbling over to Strahan and his other colleagues at FOX Sports.

Speaking on FOX NFL Sunday, Michael Strahan became the latest person to call Bayless to task, calling his reaction “inhumane” per a tweet shared by Ari Meirov.

Michael Strahan made sure to say this when talking on FOX about Damar Hamlin: “There were things done here, by somebody at this network, that were inhumane. Sensible human beings have a heart…"pic.twitter.com/H2oiE7SMKv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2023

Overall, the reaction has been supportive for Hamlin and his family after the safety went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. People watched in shocked sadness and horror as Hamlin was having CPR performed on him to save his life.

While many had Hamlin’s well-being in mind, Bayless sent a tweet that sounded like he was more concerned about the game and how this would affect the league schedule going forward than a player who almost died on the field of play.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant,” Bayless tweeted Monday.

From Kendrick Perkins to Charles Barkley, people have not held back from letting Bayless know this is bad, even for a guy who has been know to say questionable things. Even Shannon Sharpe, Bayless’ co-host on the FS1 show “Undisputed,” got into a heated exchange about the tweet during one of last week’s shows.

Maybe Strahan’s message can get through to Bayless, but there’s reason to believe it won’t, given the track history.