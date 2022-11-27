Published November 27, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The 45-23 Michigan victory at Ohio State Saturday gave head coach Jim Harbaugh the most satisfying victory in his head coaching tenure with the Wolverines. The overjoyed expression on his face after the game did not disappear 24 hours later.

Harbaugh was asked if there was any issue with his players planting the Michigan flag at the center of the field at Ohio Stadium upon the conclusion of the convincing victory. Harbaugh had no concerns about possibly insulting the Wolverines’ archrival with the demonstrative gesture. Instead, he wanted to take it a step further.

“I want to get that flag,” he said, per Austin Meek of The Athletic. “I want to get that flag and put it in our museum.”

Defensive back Mike Sainristil planted the banner at the 50-yard line, and then the Wolverines posed for photos.

Michigan (12-0) and Ohio State (11-1) met to decide Big Ten East Division title. Michigan will meet Purdue for the Big Ten title Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and Harbaugh’s team is an overwhelming favorite to win that game. The Wolverines are almost certain to have a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Michigan’s victory was the second in a row in the long series between the two archrivals. Prior to the Wolverines’ victory in 2021, Ohio State had dominated the series for much of the last two decades.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy orchestrated the upset for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines by throwing 3 long touchdown passes and running for another. After trailing 20-17 at halftime, Michigan outscored Ohio State 28-3 in the second half to earn the decisive win.