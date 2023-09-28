Jim Harbaugh vs. Matt Rhule. Elite rushing attack vs. elite run defense. Michigan vs. Nebraska. Saturday will be an epic clash between two well-coached, tough-nosed college football teams with conflicting strengths. Michigan is the number-two team in the nation, while Nebraska hasn't quite lived up to new-era expectations. The Cornhuskers will have a chance to shock the world this week. Here is everything you need to know about the game.

When and where is the game?

Michigan has yet to play a road game in the 2023 season. That changes when they head to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, to take on the Cornhuskers on Saturday, Sept. 30. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch Michigan vs. Nebraska

Fox will have broadcasting rights to the Big Ten matchup. You can live stream the showdown on the Fox Sports app or on Fox Sports.com. The game can also be streamed using fuboTV.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium — Lincoln, Nebraska

TV channel: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Michigan -16.5 | O/U 39.5

Michigan storylines

Michigan hasn't faced a real challenge yet, and it has allowed them to cruise into the number two position in the AP Poll. Although Nebraska is only 2-2, they are by far the biggest threat to give the Wolverines a run for their money yet.

Michigan has yet to allow an opponent score more than seven points. The 5.75 points per game they have allowed on average is the best mark in college football. The Wolverines are in the top 15 in both passing yards allowed and rushing yards allowed. Jim Harbaugh's defense has been elite, and it is led by Kris Jenkins. The defensive lineman is a potential first-round pick who swallows up anything in his vicinity.

Michigan football has also impressed on the offensive end. After winning the Joe Moore Award for the best offensive line unit in football in each of the past two seasons, the Wolverines are once again dominating in the trenches.

The offensive line play is enhanced by the fact that Michigan has arguably the best running back in the country. ClutchPoints ranked Blake Corum as the sixth-best college football player in the world coming into the season, and he has only exceeded expectations. Corum already has eight rushing touchdowns, which leads the nation. His backup, Donovan Edwards, gives Michigan an excellent one-two punch.

Michigan is clearly one of the best teams in the nation, and for good reason. On top of having a premier rushing attack, the team also has one of the best quarterbacks in college football. Expectations were high for J.J. McCarthy, and he has already thrown eight touchdown passes.

Nebraska storylines

Michigan's fearsome rushing attack has their toughest challenge yet. Nebraska is the number one run defense in the nation. The Cornhuskers are allowing an unbelievable 1.83 rushing yards per attempt. Something has to give. Either Nebraska's defensive front seven or Michigan's running attack will have their worst game yet.

While Matt Rhule has the big boys up front eating well, not much else has gone according to plan to start the season. Nebraska lost both of their games to start the year against Power Five schools. While their loss to Minnesota was close, and the loss to Colorado was at the height of the Buffaloes' powers, their early season games highlighted exactly what this team is missing.

Quarterback is clearly a glaring weakness for Nebraska. Jeff Sims started out the season as the team's starter. He had a 1-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio before suffering an injury against Colorado. Heinrich Haarberg has not impressed in his place. The quarterback is barely completing over 50 percent of his passes. Sims might not be 100 percent healthy, but he is expected to play on Saturday. Both quarterbacks are expected to see the field, which can give Nebraska a leg up if they can use the unexpected to their advantage.

Arguably the best offensive line and running back tandem in the nation against college football's most productive run stoppers is sure to give us a good football game. At the bare minimum, it will be a smash-mouth style of football that will see a lot of big hits. Will Michigan continue their run of terror, or will Nebraska put things together and shock the world? This will be Harbaugh's second game back from suspension.