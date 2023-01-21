Mike McCarthy is the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. The former NFL Coach of the Year and Super Bowl winner, he had an illustrious career with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until 2018. After a small hiatus from the NFL, he took over the job in Dallas, coaching the Cowboys since 2020. Now, with a 12-5 season behind them and a win versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason, coach McCarthy and his Cowboys await the Philadelphia 49ers in the next round. McCarthy could not have achieved such a successful tenure in the NFL without a great support system at home. In this article, we’ll take a look at Mike McCarthy’s wife, Jessica Kress.

Mike McCarthy’s Wife: Jessica Kress

Mike McCarthy and Jessica Kress have been married since 2008. McCarthy was married previously, as he tied the knot with his high school sweetheart Christine, and that marriage lasted until 1995. From that marriage, McCarthy has one daughter and he has two more daughters with Jessica Kress, his current wife, who also has two sons from a previous marriage. While all of his and her’s kids are not related by blood, they still form a tight-knit family of seven. McCarthy even got in trouble when he berated basketball referees during his stepson’s game in high school, showing how much passion he has for her kids. However, to get to the point of marriage and kids, let’s look at Jessica Kress’ life before she met her husband, Mike McCarthy.

Jessica Kress was born on the 9th of February, 1972. She grew up in Wisconsin and was born into a working-class family, as her parents were not very wealthy. She attended the Bayview Middle School and St Joseph’s Academy. Afterward, Jessica attended the University of Wisconsin, but her major is unknown. Her professional career started as an elementary school teacher, working very close to the Green Bay stadium, Lambeau Field. Not much is known about her personal life as Jessica Kress tries to keep things as private as possible. However, she was married previous to meeting Mike McCarthy, and that was also a marriage with a person close to the NFL.

Jessica Kress’ first husband was William Kress, one of the more recognizable businessmen in all of Wisconsin. It is unclear how the pair met, but they were married for a long time, during which they had two sons. Additionally, William is the CEO of Green Bay Packaging and is on the board of directors for the Green Bay Packers, thus the connection with football. However, their marriage fell apart in March of 2005, and a divorce was finalized in the same year. During her period as a single woman, Jessica Kress got into a conversation with John Schneider, a friend of hers that also knew Mike McCarthy very well. After that, their mutual friend set them up for a date.

At first, things seemed to go in a different direction, as both Mike and Jessica were not really hitting it off. However, a couple of dates later, they started to feel better about each other and love blossomed. Despite her marriage ending in 2005, by early 2006, the duo was already dating. It did not take long for them to discuss marriage and in March of 2008, Mike McCarthy married Jessica Kress. He welcomed her two sons into the family, just like she accepted his daughter from his first marriage. Together, they expanded their family with two more daughters. In October of 2008, Gabrielle was born, while in 2011, Isabella was brought into the world.

Despite all the family things Jessica has to worry about, she and her husband Mike always find time for other ventures as well. They are well known in the Green Bay area as very charitable people, especially within their community. They donated $100 thousand to the Green Bay Police Foundation, as well as founding their own charitable nonprofit, the McCarthy Family Foundation. They have worked with and donated to the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, showing that they have some tight roots within the state. Despite McCarthy working in Texas now, their foundation still holds an annual golf tournament, with all the proceeds going to the hospital.

While it must have been tough for the family of seven to leave Wisconsin, their life still seems as harmonious as it always was. They are together and Jessica does everything in her power to both support her husband and to help run their foundation, which is now working internationally as well. It must be a tough task, especially with five kids to worry about, but the power couple has shown it is possible and they can truly be role models, not only in the Wisconsin community but even wider.

That is all the information we have about Mike McCarthy’s wife, Jessica Krass.