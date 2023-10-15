Joey Votto has made it known that he does not want 2023 to be his last season in MLB. But the Cincinnati Reds' franchise legend may have to play in 2024 on a new team.

With the Reds seeing the emergence of 25-year-old Spencer Steer at first base, Votto's role with the team is diminishing and the club doesn’t seem interested in retaining him. The 40-year-old and Cincinnati seemed to be headed for a split, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports.

According to Nightengale, Votto and the Reds “appear to be on their way to a breakup. The Reds have no interest in picking up the $20 million option in Votto’s contract, and Votto has shown little interest in a part-time role. The Toronto Blue Jays could be an ideal fit to bring Votto back home.”

Votto, a Toronto native, would seemingly take Brandon Belt's spot as the designated hitter/backup first baseman if Brandon Belt leaves in free agency. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. holds down the first base spot for the Jays and having a year to learn the tricks of the trade from one of the best hitters of the past few decades would surely help him.

While Votto believes he has plenty left in the tank, he may not find himself a team, he might not be a true everyday player at this stage of his career. Although he improved his production from below average in 2022 to just a tick below average in 2023, his best days are behind him. Still, the future Hall of Famer should be able to find a place to play one last MLB season.

The Reds deciding not to pick up Votto's $20 million club option would mean the true end of an era for the team — and the beginning of a new one with numerous potential young stars in the making.