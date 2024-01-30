As the Rangers look to defend their World Series crown, Bruce Bochy is looking to an old friend.

The Texas Rangers are still celebrating winning the first World Series title in franchise history. But as the Rangers look to defend their crown, manager Bruce Bochy is eyeing an old friend.

Texas has had internal discussions on signing slugger Brandon Belt, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. Bringing in Belt would allow the Rangers to give top prospect Wyatt Langford more seasoning in the minors if needed.

Langford ranks as the second-best prospect in Texas' organization and as the 13th-best prospect in all of baseball. Many have penciled him into the Opening Day designated hitter role after Langford hit .360 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 2023.

But while he was impressive, the 2023 marked Langford's first season of professional baseball. He played just 44 games total with only five of them coming at the Triple-A level. The Rangers know Langford's potential after taking him fourth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft. But perhaps Texas decides some extra time in the minors would do Langford justice.

Bochy, Belt reunion

If that becomes the case and the Rangers are in need of a DH, Brandon Belt could be the perfect fit. The lefty appeared in 103 games with the Toronto Blue Jays this past season, hitting .254 with 19 home runs and 43 RBI. Over his entire 13-year MLB career, Belt has hit .261 with 194 home runs and 627 RBI. He was an All-Star in 2016.

Belt has also won two World Series titles in his career, both with the San Francisco Giants. At the time, Bochy was his manager. Bochy knows exactly what Belt brings to the table and is interested in a reunion in Texas.

The Rangers will alter their roster until they find the perfect 2024 combination. With a potential need at DH, Belt could be a missing piece to another deep Texas playoff run.