The New York Mets came within two games of reaching the World Series for the first time since 2015 last year. After losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games, general manager David Stearn rebounded by signing Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million deal. His addition to the New York roster has fueled the team to a great start to the 2025 season. The team is battling with the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the National League East again this season.

As the season continues, New York will continue doing everything they can to repeat last year's success. The team is exploring all of their options when it comes to their roster and could be active on the trade market as the deadline inches closer.

The Mets received one of David Schoenfield's top grades when ESPN evaluated every team one month into the season. However, the team isn't perfect. Reliever Ryne Stanek is in the middle of a tough stretch and their starting rotation could use some more proven talent with Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas on the Mets' injured list.

Here are three players that the Mets could target to fill the gaps on their roster as they contend for a title in 2025.

St. Louis Cardinals Reliever Ryan Helsley

Helsley's name is swirling in this year's trade rumors. He isn't the only Cardinal who could be moved this summer, either. Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray are other veterans on the roster that could be moved for younger assets. St. Louis is hovering around .500, but one significant losing streak could have them looking to sell high on their older players. All three can still contribute to a contender, but Helsley has the most to give to contenders around the league.

After more than doubling his career-high in saves with 49 last season, Helsley's name is among the premier closers in the league. However, he isn't receiving as many chances at the end of games for the Cardinals, resulting in a pedestrian start to his seventh professional season. Because of that, his price tag might be a little bit lower than expected, something contenders will jump on.

The Mets already have their guy with Edwin Diaz. However, an injury scare for the New York closer could have the team looking for insurance options. Even if Helsley doesn't unseat him for the lead role in the bullpen, he can be an invaluable setup man for Carlos Mendoza. Controlling the end of games is crucial to success, and the Mets could use an upgrade at the end of games.

Minnesota Twins Pitcher Pablo Lopez

Lopez's name is also popular in the trade deadline conversation as the Twins come to terms with the fact that they are far from contention in the American League. The team's struggles to start the season aren't because of their ace, though. He has one of the best ERAs of any of Minnesota's starters, but lacks the run support necessary for his record to reflect his impact.

At 29-years-old, Lopez is a former All-Star capable of leading a rotation. Unfortunately for him, the Twins aren't in a position to make the most of his services this season. However, the first half of his season might be an addition to his scouting report for teams looking to acquire him.

The Mets are one of many teams who would be interested if Lopez is available. Manaea and Montas are still recovering from injuries, and Mendoza would love to have another arm to turn to. Kodai Senga has fought through a lot for New York this season, but the depth behind him could use Lopez's assistance.

Atlanta Braves Outfielder Jarred Kelenic

Kelenic was sent to the minors by the Braves after a tough start to the 2025 season. However, the veteran is capable of providing some pop to a team's outfield if he gets out of his slump. Kelenic is confident that he can get past whatever he is dealing with. If he does, teams will come to kick the tires around Atlanta.

The Braves' outfield isn't set in stone, but Ronald Acuna Jr., Michael Harris II, and Alex Verdugo are a solid trio. Trading with a division rival is extremely unlikely, but this would be a rare win-win scenario. Kelenic slots in behind Brandon Nimmo in the field and can spell any of the Mets outfielders if Mendoza wants to give them a day off.

The Mets are in the inner circle of title contenders, but they have a long way to go if they want to match the Dodgers. However, the team is off to an impressive start over the course of the month. In addition, they have as big a chip on their shoulder as they need to return to the World Series for the first time in a decade.