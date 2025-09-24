The New York Yankees entered their series against the Chicago White Sox with a specific goal in mind. Yankees manager Aaron Boone entered Tuesday's action with six games left to make up two and tie the Toronto Blue Jays atop the American League East. However, New York has its eyes set on the World Series. Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Carlos Rodon will play big roles.

Throughout the regular season, the Yankees have endured highs and lows. Judge is putting the final touches on another MVP caliber season. However, he and the New York offense have struggled mightily for long stretches during the season. Despite that, the Yankees have a chance to enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the AL. Despite their struggles, they are still a favorite.

New York has always been led by its biggest stars. This season, that is Judge, Chisholm Jr., and ace starter Max Fried. The thing that sets the 2025 squad apart from its predecessors is the supporting cast. Boone and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman have built a deeper roster full of players who can come in clutch. New York DFA'd DJ LeMahieu, but solid contributors remain.

The Yankees have everything they need to avenge an embarrassing 2024 World Series performance. New York lost Gerrit Cole for the season during spring training, something that should have derailed the team. However, Fried and Rodon have become one of the best one-two punches in Major League Baseball. When they are on, few opponents can compete with the Yankees.

New York enters the postseason with high expectations. If the Yankees fall short, the team could make some big changes. Here are the three players who will play big roles in determining just how far New York can go in the playoffs.

Outfielder Aaron Judge

Judge earned his captain role because he is the best player in baseball when he is in a rhythm. Past Yankees approve the team's decision, saying that he deserves his spot next to franchise legends like Derek Jeter. He is at the end of another season among MLB's elite players, further cementing his place in league history. The one thing that has evaded him is success in the playoffs.

Judge is an excellent hitter in almost every scenario. However, he takes a significant step back when the postseason begins. The outfielder has played in 58 playoff games so far, taking 220 at-bats across seven years. Despite his experience, Judge's batting average in the biggest games is a measly .205, far from the .293 career batting average in the regular season.

The Yankees will go as Judge does this year. In certain weeks, New York's superstar has put up big numbers at the plate. However, pitchers attack him in specific areas in the playoffs and he has yet to erase those weaknesses from his game. Despite that, he is more than capable of dominating in the postseason. If he does, the Yankees' odds take a massive leap.

Second Baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Since arriving in New York halfway through the 2024 season, Chisholm Jr. has left his mark. He is the Yankees' emotional leader on the field and at the plate. A player like that helps Boone inspire his team each night, getting them ready to take the field every day. If he can do so in the playoffs, New York is every bit as scary as experts said they would be before the regular season started.

Chisholm Jr. sent out a challenge to the rest of MLB after a recent Yankees victory. According to him, New York is the team to beat heading into the playoffs. While a statement like that is usually a death sentence, the infielder may have a point. He is at the forefront of the Yankees' recent turnaround, playing with as much momentum as anyone in the league before the playoffs begin.

Chisholm Jr.'s words have a big impact on New York's confidence. However, Boone appreciates the fact that his All-Star is a two-way player. He helped fill the massive hole the Yankees had in the infield, helping to turn a defensive liability into an acceptable unit. His production on both sides of the ball needs to continue into the postseason if New York wants to make a deep run.

Starting Pitcher Carlos Rodon

The Yankees made a big move this offseason when they brought in Fried as a free agent. He has been everything Boone could have wanted from an ace pitcher. Cole's absence from the starting rotation hurts, but New York has survived thanks to his production. Boone knows what to expect from him in the playoffs. However, Rodon and his pitching are a much bigger question this fall.

The veteran had a rocky postseason in 2024 for the Yankees. Through four starts, Rodon went 1-2 with a 5.60 ERA. That is simply unacceptable for a pitcher of his ability. However, New York can't hold his struggles against him. Rodon had a tough time settling into the Yankees' starting rotation last season. This year, he is back to his dominant self, ready to deal in the playoffs.

Boone is already making moves to set up his pitching staff for the postseason. Rodon and Fried will lead the charge for New York, whether it be in a Wild Card Series or after a bye. Regardless of when he pitches, the Yankees need Rodon to be as effective as he has been all year long. If he is, New York's path to another World Series title becomes much easier to map out.