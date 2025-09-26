Just a half-game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL East lead, the New York Yankees could very well not even face their nightmare scenario. An AL East division title would be a satisfying one for these Yankees. They've struggled multiple times during the season, including a few weeks post-trade deadline, where it seemed like the world was falling apart.

However, at the moment, the Yankees are tied at the top of the division with the Blue Jays. Four straight series wins have propelled them back to the top. Now, the focus will be on maintaining that lead. If the Yankees fail to once again keep their advantage, a trickier playoff path could await them.

Potential series against the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians, and Houston Astros await the Yankees. While the Red Sox are New York's most hated rival, they've shown that they can win against them. The same can be said against the Tigers and Guardians, as the Bronx Bombers have been successful against both AL Central teams in the recent past. The same, however, cannot be said about the Astros. Here's why facing Houston in a Wild Card round would be a nightmare scenario for the Yanks.

A Wild Card round matchup versus the Astros could spell trouble for Yankees

The Yankees and Blue Jays have clinched their playoff spots. In any scenario, both AL East clubs will be in the postseason. Yet, with three games left against the cellar-dwelling Baltimore Orioles, New York should have the easier path to the division crown. However, if the Bronx Bombers can't get it done, the Astros could await them. At the moment, the Red Sox, Tigers and Astros are in a race for the last two AL Wild Cards.

If the Astros get in, it's likely they would play the AL Central champions. Whether it's the Tigers or Guardians, it's fair to say that Houston could be favored. If that's the case, then a potential ALDS matchup against the Yankees could await them. In that scenario, it's clear that the Astros would be the most problematic of the Wild Card teams for New York. Ever since 2017, Houston has had the Bombers' number, particularly in the postseason.

Would that trend continue? Many of the Astros' veteran leaders from recent years are gone. Second baseman Jose Altuve remains Houston's heart. This is a talented team as well, even if they allowed the Seattle Mariners to surpass them and capture the AL West crown. Another deep postseason run from the Astros wouldn't surprise anyone in the baseball world. Would that possible run go through the Yankees? If New York cannot figure out the puzzle that is Houston, then another postseason could end before it begins in the Bronx.