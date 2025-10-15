The Toronto Blue Jays cruised to a 3-1 series win against the New York Yankees in the American League Divisional Series. However, the first two games of the American League Championship Series have been a different beast. The Seattle Mariners have shut Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, and the Blue Jays offense down in the opening two games of the series.

Losing two home games to kick off a series is one of the worst positions for Toronto manager John Schneider to be in. He and the Blue Jays have been an offensive juggernaut for the entire year. However, they could not get anything going against Bryce Miller or Kevin Gausman outside of a leadoff home run from Springer in Game 1. Across two games, the Blue Jays scored four runs.

Schneider has dealt with a long list of obstacles throughout the 2025 season. Injuries to Bo Bichette and others leaves Toronto at far less than full strength in the ALCS. The Mariners have taken full advantage and are in the driver's seat before Game 3 kicks off on Wednesday night. It is not necessarily a must-win for the Blue Jays, but it might as well be.

At this point in the series, it is time for Schneider to make some big moves with his lineup. Toronto's main trade deadline acquisition, Shane Bieber, will take the mound to start Wednesday's game. However, the Blue Jays will not hesitate to pull him if he starts to struggle against a red-hot Seattle offense. However, the biggest change needs to happen in their batting order.

Springer will be the leadoff hitter without a doubt. He continues to dominate in the postseason batting first. However, the stars behind him need to be shuffled in order to make the most of Toronto's talent.

Move Guerrero Jr. to cleanup, place Ernie Clement in the third spot

Guerrero Jr. was dominant throughout his series against the Yankees in the ALDS. However, he has failed to get a single hit against the Mariners' pitching staff across eight at-bats. Despite those struggles, the All-Star is the biggest power threat that Schneider has in his arsenal. Moving him down one spot could be the switch that reignites his postseason fire.

In order to make the most of a slugger of Guerrero Jr.'s caliber, Schneider needs contact hitters batting ahead of him. Nathan Lukes has done an admirable job batting in the second spot. In order to get another player on ahead of the superstar, Ernie Clement could be the answer. So far this postseason, the infielder is batting .476 with an on-base percentage of .478.

Clement has been an aggressive hitter, notching ten hits over six games played so far in the playoffs. The 29-year-old is a big piece at the end of Schneider's order, rallying the offense and putting up runs outside of the team's stars. He can easily jump up to the third spot without sacrificing any contact for Schneider. If he can get on, the table is set for Guerrero Jr. to mash a two-run shot.

Clement gives Schneider another righty at the top of the order

Left-handed hitting has become a hot commodity around Major League Baseball in the modern era. While putting Clement higher in the order could revive the offense, it makes three of the team's first five batters right-handed. Going up against a pitcher like Kirby with that kind of lineup could spell doom for a Blue Jays team that needs to find something offensively before it is too late.

Getting Kirby out of the game and getting to the Mariners' bullpen is key for Toronto in Game 3. If that happens and Dan Wilson turns to a lefty, Clement and the top of the order could take advantage and put together a big inning late in the game. Guerrero Jr. stepped up in the Blue Jays' first postseason series of 2025 and has an opportunity to spark a comeback on Wednesday night.

Schneider has a tough task ahead of him if he wants to leave Game 3 with a win. Making changes to the batting order is a risk, but one worth taking to avoid an insurmountable 0-3 deficit. However, moving Guerrero Jr. into a cleanup role gives him a chance to get back on track at the plate. If he does, the sky's the limit for the Blue Jays for the remainder of their playoff run.

Game 3 will tell a lot about Toronto's chances at a World Series title. A hero needs to step up, and Clement could be the one to start a turnaround that could go down in Blue Jays history.