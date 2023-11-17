In this MW3 Zombies guide, we'll explain how to get a Cyphered Tablet to help you complete various missions.

MW3 Zombie's Tier 5 Missions include a few missions that require a Cyphered Tablet. But what is a Cyphered Tablet, and how does one get it? In this MW3 Zombies guide, we'll explain how to get a Cyphered Tablet to help you complete various missions. Between clearing out strongholds and fighting stronger foes, there are multiple ways to get your hands on one of these guys within the 1-hour time limit.

MW3 Zombies Cyphered Tablet – Best Ways To Get A Cyphered Tablet

To make the Cyphered Tablets spawn in MW3 Zombies, players must first complete previous objectives in the quest descriptions first. For example, if you're on the Hands Off Mission, you'll get your Cyphered Tablet after killing your 20th zombie and 10th mercenary with a sentry gun. The last enemy should drop your Tablet. However, how do you get multiple Cyphered Tablets?

After completing the mission requirements once, all you need to do is perform them again to get another tablet. Therefore, if you killed 10 mercs with sentry guns, then kill another 10 to get another tablet. An indicator on your HUD should show you where the Tablet is.

In total, four Tier 5 missions require the player to unlock Cyphered Tablets:

Nest Wrecker

Blasted

Bring Em On

Hands Off

Therefore, you're going to need to find a way to farm Tablets without wasting too much time on the timer. Sometimes the trick is finding the Cyphered Tablet itself. If you completed a stronghold or objective, the item could've spawned anywhere. Usually, we feel it spawns next to where the last enemy died. So keep your buddies close and don't stray too far or else you'll spread the enemies all over the area.

Another method of finding tablets involves clearing out Mercenary Strongholds. To get into a stronghold, you need to get a key from a Buy Station, which costs 2,000 points. Overall, this process won't take too long if you set up a sentry right inside the door to mow down your enemies. After a brief firefight, an opponent may or may not drop a Cyphered Tablet. However, we have yet to find out if you need to complete the previously mentioned

Also, the Tablets don't take up inventory space. So don't be scared if you pick it up but don't see it. Fortunately, it takes no precious inventory space away.

And that wraps up our guide on how to get Cyphered Tablet in MW3 Zombies. We hope this guide helps you find that pesky item to complete various missions with. If you're looking for help with other missions, check out our guides, how to find & destroy the Mercenary Convoy or befriend a zombie dog. Additionally, make sure to tackle some of these missions with a friend to make your experience a bit easier.

