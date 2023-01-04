By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Houston Rockets (10-27) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (23-14) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Pelicans prediction and pick.

Houston has dropped four straight games to cement them in last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets covered 49% of their games while 51% of their games went under the projected point total. New Orleans has lost two in a row but remains in third place in the West. The Pelicans covered 51% of their games while 60% of their games went over. This will be the second of four meetings between the division rivals. The Pelicans took the first matchup 119-106 in New Orleans back in November.

Here are the Rockets-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Rockets-Pelicans Odds

Houston Rockets: +7 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans: -7 (-110)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

*Watch Rockets & Pelicans games LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Houston is firmly at the bottom of the standings as they are in full tank mode. That being said, the Rockets have still managed to cover nearly 50% of their games as they have some intriguing young talent. While they rank in the bottom half of the league in both offense and defense, the one thing they do exceptionally well is rebound. Houston ranks third in the league in rebound differential, out-rebounding opponents by an average of 5.1 rebounds per game. New Orleans is a similarly stellar rebounding team but the glass is a key area Houston could exploit considering the Pelicans’ injuries.

Houston is a balanced rebounding team as five players average at least five rebounds per game. That being said, center Alperen Sengun is by far their leading rebounder by averaging 8.6 RPG. The second-year big man has taken a huge step forward this season after sporadic playing time as a rookie. Despite still playing just 26.4 minutes per game, Sengun has averaged a solid 14.4 PPG. He’s shooting 56% from the field and a stellar 79% from the free-throw line. Sengun has also been a solid contributor on defense where he averages 1.5 STOCKs per game (steals plus blocks). Against a short-handed Pelicans frontline, he could prove to be a major factor in whether Houston covers.

While Sengun could swing the game down low, Houston typically goes where guards Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green take them. The two guards ooze talent but are inconsistent. Green (21.4 PPG) leads the team in scoring but Porter Jr. (19.5 PPG) is right behind him. Neither player shoots better than 44% from the floor, however, nor greater than 34% from beyond the arc. That being said, the Rockets winning typically coincides with a big game from one of the two. Consider this: In 10 Houston wins this season, Green averages an eye-popping 27.1 PPG while shooting 51% from the floor and 40% from three. Those numbers dip to 19.3 PPG and 38%/30% splits in losses. If Green is hot tonight the Rockets could easily cover a hefty road spread.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans will be short-staffed in the frontcourt tonight with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Larry Nance Jr. all out with injuries. That being said, they still have a great chance to cover against a Houston team that is outscored by an average of 6.3 PPG. The Pelicans still have a talented roster that, on paper, should be able to take care of the taking Rockets. New Orleans ranks in the top five in both scoring and rebounding, while still ranking in the top half of the league in defense.

With Zion out, the Pelicans will likely lean heavily on guard CJ McCollum. CJ has been spectacular this season, averaging 20.0 PPG and 6.0 APG despite being the third option. While his 42% field goal percentage leaves a lot to be desired, the combo guard is shooting a stellar 39% from beyond the arc on over seven attempts per game. He’s shown the ability to step up in Zion’s absence, averaging 22.3 PPG and 8.3 APG in eight games without Williamson this season. McCollum has led the Pelicans to a solid 6-2 record without Zion this season – something that should give Pelicans backers a lot of confidence tonight.

With a thin frontline, expect center Jonas Valanciunas to pick up the slack and have a big game tonight. While he averages under 25 minutes per game, the burley big man still manages to score 13.5 PPG and pull down 9.4 RPG. He scored 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds the last time Zion was out and will likely be in for a similar performance with an increase in usage.

Final Rockets-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Even with Zion out, the Pelicans should have enough in the tank to dispatch the Rockets at home.

Final Rockets-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -7 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Pelicans

TV: ATTSN SW, Bally NO

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT