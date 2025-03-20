The Indiana Pacers will host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tyrese Haliburton is questionable on the team's injury report due to lower back soreness.

Here's everything we know about Haliburton's injury and playing status vs. the Nets.

Tyrese Haliburton injury status vs. Nets

Haliburton has missed the Pacers' previous two games due to his back ailment. Indiana listed the star guard as questionable for both before ruling him out. Rick Carlisle's squad will be on the second night of a back-to-back against the Nets after Wednesday's 135-131 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

A questionable tag for Thursday's game indicates Haliburton is still managing his back injury but will have a chance to suit up vs. Brooklyn.

Indiana has won four of its last five games following a 3-5 stretch. The Pacers are attempting to hold off the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They hold a one-game lead on both teams with 14 remaining.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn has lost 11 of its last 13 games following a 7-2 stretch last month. The Nets are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for fifth place in the draft lottery standings, one game ahead of the Toronto Raptors.

The Nets will be without Cam Johnson (rest) on Thursday.

So, regarding whether Tyrese Haliburton is playing tonight vs. the Nets, the Pacers have cautiously approached their star guard's back injury. However, a win over Brooklyn would bring them closer to securing the fourth seed and a home playoff series in the first round.

Pacers injury report

Dennis RayJ: Probable – G League – Two-Way

Enrique Freeman: Probable – G League – Two-Way

Tyrese Haliburton: Questionable – Low Back; Soreness

Isaiah Jackson: Out – Right Achilles Tendon; Tear

Quenton Jackson: Probable – G League – Two-Way

Nets injury report

Reece Beekman: Probable – G League – Two-Way

Tosan Evbuomwan: Probable – G League – Two-Way

Tyson Etienne: Probable – G League – Two-Way

Cameron Johnson: Out – Rest

De'Anthony Melton: Out – Left Knee; ACL Tear

Cam Thomas: Out – Left Hamstring; Strain

Dariq Whitehead: Out – G League – On Assignment