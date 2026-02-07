Anthony Edwards is making it look easy. Again. With just under four minutes remaining in the second quarter and the Minnesota Timberwolves holding a slim 52-49 lead over the New Orleans Pelicans, the man they call “Ant” decided it was time to shift gears.

Anthony Edwards. TOO SMOOTH 🐜 pic.twitter.com/1OYdNHzzyy — Timberwolves Nation (@TWolvesNationCP) February 7, 2026

Squaring up against Bryce McGowens at the top of the key, Edwards didn't need a complex screen or a frantic series of dribbles. He simply sized up his defender, stepped back with the kind of rhythm that makes professional basketball look like a light Sunday shootaround, and buried a three-pointer that hit nothing but net. He hardly broke a sweat as the Target Center crowd erupted, pushing the lead to six and reminding everyone why he is the face of the franchise.

The Timberwolves entered Friday night with a 32-20 record, comfortably sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference. They are looking to secure a regular-season sweep of a struggling New Orleans Pelicans squad that is currently 13-40 and missing key pieces like Dejounte Murray.

Minnesota has all the momentum right now, especially after a wild trade deadline that saw it land guard Ayo Dosunmu and forward Julian Phillips from the Chicago Bulls. While Dosunmu hasn’t checked in yet, his arrival signals a team that is dead serious about a deep playoff run.

By halftime, the Timberwolves had extended their lead to 70-56. Edwards led the way with 23 points on an efficient 4-of-5 shooting from deep, continuing the hot streak that saw him drop 30 points on Toronto earlier this week. The Pelicans are leaning heavily on Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III, but they have had no answer for Minnesota’s 48.3% shooting from the field. If Edwards keeps treating the New Orleans defense like a series of cones in a training drill, this one could get out of hand quickly.