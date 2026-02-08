As Ayo Dosunmu made his debut for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon after being traded from the Chicago Bulls, there's no denying the excitement that surrounds the new opportunity for the guard. With the Timberwolves trading for Dosunmu at the trade deadline, he made his debut off the bench against the Los Angeles Clippers with a huge reaction.

When Dosunmu checked into the game off the bench with just over six minutes left in the first quarter, there was a loud standing ovation for the 26-year-old. This shows how much the Minnesota fanbase is enthralled to have Dosunmu on the team, with the franchise looking to reach new heights this season.

AYO DOSUNMU WELCOME TO MINNESOTA 🙌 Wolves fans give their newest acquisition a standing ovation as he checks in for the first time 👏pic.twitter.com/lAtyxLRoXH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 8, 2026

However, it wasn't the most efficient first game, as the player in 22 minutes in his debut had 11 points on four of 11 shooting from the field, making three of seven attempts from beyond the arc. To go along with two steals, a rebound, and an assist, he had recorded a -33 on the floor.

Ayo Dosunmu speaks on the “great opportunity” with the Timberwolves

While the Timberwolves are hoping their trade deadline addition pays dividends, Dosunmu showed how valuable he can be with his time on the Bulls. This season, he's been averaging 15 points, 3.6 assists, and three rebounds per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from three-point range.

He spoke Friday after the trade about how much of a “great opportunity” it is for him to join the Timberwolves, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune.

“This is a great opportunity for me. I’m excited to be here with the Timberwolves playoff team,” Dosunmu said on Friday. “[There are a] lot of great guys on the team, great coaching staff, great management. I’m just excited to help get over that hump, whatever it takes to help win.”

Minnesota is now at a 33-22 record after losing to the Clippers on Sunday afternoon, with its next game on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Timberwolves are sixth in the Western Conference, looking to make major noise in the playoffs when it rolls around later in the year.