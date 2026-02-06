The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Julius Randle is on the injury report, listed as questionable. Randle remains a member of the Timberwolves after the trade deadline passed, and he's dealing with left thumb soreness. Here's everything we know about Julius Randle's injury and his playing status vs. the Pelicans.

Julius Randle injury status vs Pelicans

Given that Julius Randle is questionable on the injury report, the assumption is that he will be suiting up against his former squad. Randle has been a fixture on the injury report amid trade rumors, but now that the deadline has come and passed, he's still listed as questionable with a left thumb injury.

The Timberwolves have won five of their last six games, including victories over the defending champion Thunder and the Raptors on the road on Wednesday. The Timberwolves improved to 32-20, which is the sixth-best record in the Western Conference. Randle finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists in a 128-126 victory against the Raptors.

Randle has been having one of the better seasons of his career. He's averaging 22.1 points on a career-best 48.8% shooting, 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.1 steals, which is also a career-best for the 12-year veteran. In his second season with the Timberwolves, Randle has improved his averages in nearly every statistical category across the board, including points and assists.

However, the question is: Is Julius Randle playing tonight vs. the Pelicans? The answer is maybe.

Timberwolves injury report

Rob Dillingham — Out — Not with team

Leonard Miller — Out — Not with team

Julius Randle — Questionable — Left thumb soreness

Terrence Shannon Jr. — Out — Left foot; abductor hallucis strain

Pelicans injury report

Jose Alvarado — Out — Not with team

Dejounte Murray — Out — Right Achilles rupture