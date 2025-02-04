The 2025 NBA trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 6. In what was anticipated to be a slow and quiet deadline, the league has already been altered with stars like Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox, and Zach LaVine all being traded before the deadline.

When the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers came together to swap Doncic and Davis, the NBA world was sent into shock. Nobody saw this move coming, and many teams are now attempting to figure out if they have what it takes to pull off this season's next biggest trade.

How does Doncic being in Los Angeles and Fox being with Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs impact the crowded Western Conference playoff picture? Will the Milwaukee Bucks end up making a big move in the East to get Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo more help?

There will be quite a few trades made between now and the time the NBA trade deadline passes on Thursday. Keep this page bookmarked, as it will be updated routinely to include every trade that goes down with full details and news.

2025 NBA trade deadline tracker

Pacers trade James Wiseman to Toronto: The Indiana Pacers have traded James Wiseman and cash to the Toronto Raptors.

Clippers make swap with Bucks: The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Kevin Porter Jr. to the Milwaukee Bucks for MarJon Beauchamp.

Grizzlies dump Marcus Smart to Wizards in multi-team deal: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Marcus Smart and a 2025 first-round picks to the Washington Wizards for two second-round picks and Marvin Bagley III in a multi-team trade. Jake LaRavia is going from Memphis to the Sacramento Kings, along with other assets.

Pistons acquiring Dennis Schroder: The Detroit Pistons will be acquiring Dennis Schroder from the Golden State Warriors as part of the multi-team Jimmy Butler deal. KJ Martin, Josh Richardson, and a 2028 second-round pick are heading to the Utah Jazz.

Hawks free up tax space with Cody Zeller, Rockets move: The Atlanta Hawks are trading Cody Zeller and the Houston Rockets' 2028 second-round pick to the Rockets.

Clippers add Bogdan Bogdanovic for Terance Mann: The Los Angeles Clippers have traded Terance Mann and Bones Hyland to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round picks.

Hawks trade De'Andre Hunter to Cavs: The Cleveland Cavaliers are acquiring De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks, and two pick swaps.

Suns send Jusuf Nurkic to Hornets for Cody Martin: The Phoenix Suns have traded Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic, and a 2026 second-round pick.

Bucks move recently acquire player to Spurs: The Milwaukee Bucks are sending Patrick Baldwin Jr. and cash to the San Antonio Spurs.

Heat flip PJ Tucker again: The Miami Heat are trading PJ Tucker, a second-round pick, and cash to the Toronto Raptors for Davion Mitchell.

76ers add future draft value: The Washington Wizards have traded Jared Butler and four second-round picks in 2027, 2028, and 2030 (2) to the Philadelphia 76ers for Reggie Jackson and their 2026 first-round pick.

Lakers pull off Mark Williams heist with Charlotte: The Los Angeles Lakers are trading for Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, an unprotected 2031 first-round pick, and a pick swap in 2030.

Brandon Ingram heads to Toronto: The Toronto Raptors have acquired Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a 2026 first-round pick, and a second-round pick.

Bucks trade for key Knicks center: The New York Knicks are sending Jericho Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Delon Wright and cash as part of the Kyle Kuzma trade.

Warriors add Jimmy Butler in blockbuster trade: The Miami Heat are trading Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, and Lindy Waters III in a multi-team deal.

Kings bring in another big man with Valanciunas: The Sacramento Kings acquired Jonas Valanciunas from the Washington Wizards for Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks.

Thunder add center depth: The New Orleans Pelicans traded Daniel Theis and a 2031 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Celtics move Jaden Springer to Rockets: The Houston Rockets have acquired Jaden Springer and a 2030 second-round pick from the Boston Celtics, while also swapping heavily protected second-round picks.

Bucks trade Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma: The Milwaukee Bucks have traded Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, and a pick swap to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and second-round draft compensation.

76ers send KJ Martin, second-round picks to Pistons: The Philadelphia 76ers are sending KJ Martin and two second-round picks (2027 MIL, 2031 DAL) to the Detroit Pistons.

Mavericks add Caleb Martin after Luka Doncic trade: The Philadelphia 76ers traded Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks for Quentin Grimes and their own 2025 second-round pick back.

Hornets, Thunder swap future draft picks: The Charlotte Hornets traded a conditional 2030 second-round pick from Denver to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2029 second-round pick originally owned by Phoenix.

Spurs, Kings, Bulls make 3-team trade involving De'Aaron Fox, Zach LaVine: The San Antonio Spurs have acquired All-Star De'Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin from the Sacramento Kings for Zach LaVine, three first-round picks, and three second-round picks. Chicago receives Zach Collins, Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, and a 2025 first-round pick.

Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis trade shocks the NBA: In a crazy, unforeseen move, the Los Angeles Lakers have traded Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris. The Utah Jazz receive Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks.

Clippers trade PJ Tucker to Utah: The LA Clippers have agreed to trade PJ Tucker, Mo Bamba, and a a 2030 second-round pick to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills.