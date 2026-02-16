This weekend, the NBA All-Star weekend events took place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Representing the Phoenix Suns in both the three-point contest and the All-Star game itself was Devin Booker, who has been playing at an elite level for Phoenix all year.

Booker looked to be in the driver's seat to win the three-point contest down the stretch, but ultimately, he tapered off at the end of his final rack, losing the competition to Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

Now, Booker is getting 100% real on his anticipation for next year's contest, which will take place in Phoenix at the 2027 All-Star weekend.

“This one hurt a little bit. I wanted this one bad. Wish I was defending it in Phoenix but it'll probably be the last time I do it next year if I get the invite. I'm looking forward to it,” said Booker, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central on X, formerly Twitter.

Booker will almost assuredly get the invite next year to participate in the event in front of his home fans in Phoenix. However, as the star alluded to, Booker has to feel like he let one slip away over the weekend, getting off to a great start in the championship round before hitting a cold stretch at the worst possible time toward the end.

The loss gave Lillard his third three-point contest win and prevented Booker from taking home what would have been his second victory in that department. Meanwhile, Lillard recently hinted on Instagram that he would like to run it back with Booker, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson next year.

Now, Booker and the Suns will turn their attention back to the 2025-26 season, where Phoenix has been one of the most surprising teams in the league. The Suns currently have a solid chance to secure a top-six seed in the Western Conference as the season enters its home stretch.

They will next take the floor on Thursday evening on the road vs the San Antonio Spurs.