Nebraska football is coming off an impressive win over Shedeur Sanders and Colorado but before the win, they lost a piece of their offense.

Walk-on tight end Mac Markway, who joined the Cornhuskers from LSU, tore his ACL prior to the Buffaloes showdown and will miss the rest of the season, per Mitch Sherman. Markway has three years of eligibility remaining and will redshirt this season.

Markway was a big-time prospect coming out of high school and at the last minute decided to leave Baton Rouge this summer, surprising Nebraska when he walked into the facility in August. The reason he was able to move schools is because he didn't technically enter the transfer portal but instead transferred schools just like a normal student.

Markway had three catches for 16 yards in his freshman campaign in 2023 at LSU. He was recruited heavily in high school by programs like Alabama, Oregon, and Michigan. Being from Iowa and given LSU's tight end situation, Markway and his family saw it as a good time to explore an opportunity at Nebraska, a program that is improving.

“Mac wanted to get back to his roots: the Big Ten and his family,” Matt Markway said in August, Mac's father. “He wanted to play; he didn’t want to sit out.”

“They’re on the rise — there’s no doubt they’re on the rise,” Matt Markway said of the Huskers. “I’ve been around football a long time and you can kind of see from afar that a program is starting to go. Mac is excited to be part of that. I think people there will love the way he plays.”

The tight end room at Nebraska football is pretty loaded with juniors Thomas Fidone and Nate Boerkircher plus Luke Lindenmeyer. It was unlikely Markway would get a lot of playing time, anyway. Now, he has a chance to recover from his knee injury and hopefully come back stronger.

The Cornhuskers will be looking to improve to 3-0 this Saturday when they face Northern Iowa at home. Next weekend, it's a Big Ten clash with Illinois.