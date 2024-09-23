The Nebraska football program is undergoing something of a renaissance under second-year head coach Matt Rhule, cracking the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019 earlier this season. This return to prominence started when the Huskers signed highly-touted quarterback Dylan Raiola last December, the program's highest rated recruit of the last 19 years.

The Raiola name has become synonymous with the University of Nebraska over the years, and will continue to be even after Dylan Raiola eventually leaves. That's because Raiola's younger brother, Dayton Raiola, announced his commitment to Nebraska on Sunday night.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Dayton Raiola elaborated on his decision to commit to the University of Nebraska.

“I feel like I would be making a mistake if I didn’t go to Nebraska,” Raiola said, per SI's Caleb Sisk. “On top of my brother and uncle being there, my sister works in recruiting there now, and my dad was an All-American there. The coaching staff at Nebraska really has shown me real love and I can feel it every time I go up there.”

Dayton's uncle, Donovan Raiola, is the Cornhuskers' offensive line coach and his father, Dominic Raiola, was not only an All-American, but the Rimington Award winner as well. Raiola would go on to become the first player in Detroit Lions history to start 200 games for the team.

This is all to say that there is a lot for Dayton Raiola to live up to now that he has ensured the family legacy will continue.

“It is super important to me that I get to join my brother and uncle,” the younger Raiola said. ”There will be lifelong memories that I will remember forever. I mean how many times does somebody get to play with their brother on the same team, yet alone I get to do it twice?”

While the addition of the younger Raiola brother is surely reason for fans in Lincoln to celebrate, it's not on par with Dylan Raiola's decision to commit to the Cornhuskers. The elder Raiola's recruiting process was a roller coaster, as he first committed to Ohio State in 2022, then decommitted and announced he'd be playing for Georgia. A little over six months later, Raiola flipped again, this time deciding to commit to the Huskers.

Per 247Sports, Dayton Raiola is the 53rd-ranked quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class, and had only received offers from Appalachian State and Charlotte in addition to Nebraska.