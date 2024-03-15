Netflix has announced that “Black Mirror” will be returning for its seventh season in 2025. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Black Mirror season 7 will be featuring six episodes. Including a sequel to the popular season 4 episode “USS Callister.”
Six new stories, but one looks a little familiar. Black Mirror returns 2025. pic.twitter.com/uJmpxEhZH4
— Netflix (@netflix) March 14, 2024
The news was revealed during the Next on Netflix event in London, where various casting and content announcements were made. The upcoming season will continue Charlie Brooker's dark and satirical anthology series. With the “USS Callister” sequel promising new twists and challenges for the crew.
In the original episode, Jesse Plemons portrayed Robert Daly. He's a programmer who creates a virtual reality space adventure using digital clones of his co-workers. Cristin Milioti's character, Nanette Cole, played a major role in leading the revolt against Daly's character. In the end, Robert wasn't able to escape the virtual reality. Whilst the virtual Nanette got her freedom after the physical Nanette helped her.
This time, the Black Mirror season 7 sequel episode will delve deeper into the aftermath of the events where USS Calister ended. It will be exploring the consequences for the crew now that Daly is no longer in the picture. Series creator Charlie Brooker, along with William Bridges, wrote the episode, with Toby Haynes directing.
Executive producers for the season include Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, and Annabel Jones. Fans who have been waiting for Black Mirror 7 can now anticipate another thought-provoking and intense installment of the acclaimed series. Officially, it returns to Netflix on 2025 but no official dates are out yet.
All seasons of Black Mirror are available on Netflix.