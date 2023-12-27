The Jets will try to play spoiler against the Browns.

The New York Jets don’t have much to play for at this point of the 2023 NFL season. But they could be a spoiler this week when they visit the Cleveland Browns. That’s among our bold predictions for the Jets’ Week 17 Thursday Night Football clash against the Browns.

The Jets (6-9) have won two of their past three games, including a wild 30-28 victory last week against the Washington Commanders. Despite a rare pair of wins in December — the Jets now have three December/January victories in three seasons with Robert Saleh as coach — they were eliminated from playoff contention two weeks ago. So, that makes it 13 straight seasons without a postseason appearance for the Jets.

On the flip side, there are the Brown (10-5), who can clinch a playoff berth with a win Sunday. If they do, it’d be only their second postseason trip in the past 21 seasons and first since 2020.

The Jets have recent history on their side. They’ve defeated the Browns in seven of their past eight meetings dating to 2010, including a 31-30 victory last season that featured a furious fourth-quarter comeback engineered by quarterback Joe Flacco.

Thursday, Flacco will play for the Browns, not the Jets. He’s 3-1 as Cleveland’s starter following a flurry of injuries at the position, most notably season-ending shoulder surgery for Deshaun Watson.

That said, let’s examine several bold Jets predictions for their Week 17 Thursday Night Football game against the Browns.

Jets, Browns combine for at least 10 sacks, 5 turnovers in Week 17

The Jets and Browns have two of the top defenses in the NFL. Cleveland is No. 1 overall and against the pass. It is 13th, though, in points allowed (20.7 per game). New York is sixth overall and second against the pass. It gives up 21.0 points per game, 14th in the league.

Each defense applies a ton of pressure on opposing QBs. The Browns (44 sacks, tied for eighth) have been better at bringing quarterbacks down than the Jets (40 sacks, 14th). But there’s reason to believe QBs from both teams will face major duress Sunday.

That Flacco, 38, and Jets starter Trevor Siemian, 32, are not exactly known for their mobility, makes them easier targets. Flacco, in particular, is a statue in the pocket, though he makes quick decisions to help offset a heavy pass rush. Siemian is more mobile but plays behind a sieve of an offensive line in New York.

Some really good stuff from Jermaine Johnson in year two. 12 pressures the last three weeks & impact plays littered across his tape. pic.twitter.com/h8zRJgbBAS — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) December 22, 2023

So, there are going to be plenty of sacks Thursday. In fact, there will be double-digit sacks, with the Jets and Browns combining for at least 10. With the sacks and QB pressures come turnovers. Flacco has thrown seven picks in four games, while Siemian has three in 88 attempts. Over/under here should be five combined turnovers.

Cleveland stud Myles Garrett is tied for seventh in the NFL with 13 sacks and has four forced fumbles. He should have a monster game against Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton, who has given up 11 sacks and been flagged for 12 penalties in 2023.

Keep an eye on New York’s Jermaine Johnson. He had a terrific game against the Commanders and has 6.5 sacks this season.

Sauce Gardner holds Amari Cooper under 100 yards receiving

Since taking over as Cleveland’s starting QB, Flacco has built quick chemistry with veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper. In fact, Cooper has 22 catches for 451 yards and three touchdowns during the current three-game winning streak.

Last week, Cooper exploded for 11 catches, 265 yards and a pair of TDs in a win against the Houston Texans.

You’d expect the Browns to try and get Cooper matched up with Jets corner D.J. Reed as Mike McCarthy and the Miami Dolphins did two weeks ago with Jaylen Waddle. The Jets never switched Sauce Gardner over to cover Waddle, and the lanky receiver had a big day. The Browns would like to do the same with Cooper.

But the Jets will learn from their mistake. Gardner will travel some to cover Cooper and will do enough to limit the damage. Cooper, who has racked up 1,250 receiving yards already this season, will be held under 100 this week.

Garrett Wilson passes 1,000 yards receiving for second straight season

Jets WR Garrett Wilson is 12 receptions shy of 100 and 42 yards away from 1,000 this season. He won’t reach the first plateau, at least not this week, but will surpass the second on Thursday.

Garrett Wilson Appreciation Tweet pic.twitter.com/SnN2RPJqLN — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) December 27, 2023

Wilson will become the first Jets receiver since Keyshawn Johnson in 1998 and 1999 to have consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards as a rookie in 2022.

The second-year pro will have at least two catches this week to become the fourth player in Jets history with 90 catches in a season (Brandon Marshall, 109 in 2015; Al Toon, 93 in 1988; and Laveranues Coles, 91 in 2006).

Jets fall to Browns, 20-13

The Jets are going to keep this one close, as they typically do with their stout defense. But in the end, they won’t be able to spoil the party in Cleveland.

The motivated Browns find a way to win and clinch a berth in the NFL Playoffs.