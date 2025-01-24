Although the NFL is a constant source of multiple headlines and stories each day, very few stories come out like this one. As the Liam Coen saga between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars continues, sports media personality Pat McAfee took to social media to share his brief thoughts on what's happening.

“This Liam Coen s**t is wild,” McAfee wrote.

And while he could've gone on and on about the situation, there's not much more to say.

For those unaware of what's happening, Coen is amidst a controversy surrounding his current team and a team that wants him as their next head coach. Well, a team that expects to hire him as their next head coach. Regardless, it's a messy situation.

After joining the Buccaneers in 2024 as their offensive coordinator, Coen put up an impressive body of work, earning the right to be considered for multiple head coaching jobs.

Of those head coaching jobs, the Jaguars were atop that list.

However, at the same time as Jacksonville is trying to get Coen to join them, the Buccaneers sent him an offer to make him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL.

The two sides seemingly agreed to the deal, though Coen never officially signed the contract.

Then, on Thursday, the Jaguars fired their general manager Trent Baalke: a factor for some candidates not wanting the position in the first place.

However, once they fired Baalke, Coen was seemingly re-interested in the Jaguars' job.

Now, on the surface, that wouldn't be a cause for this blowing up into a national story.

One reason this got so much attention is because Coen didn't respond to the Buccaneers after they tried contacting him about signing the contract both sides agreed to.

Coen allegedly blamed the lack of communication on him dealing with a sick child, though it appears that was just an excuse to buy him more time with the Jaguars.

A lot of these rumors are just that, rumors. But, it doesn't paint Coen in the best of light.

Now, while the Buccaneers are likely upset about how he handled it, Coen is expected to take over for Doug Pederson as the Jaguars' next head coach.

And with the media already champing at the bit to learn more about this situation, Coen's introductory press conference with the Jaguars will be must-watch content.