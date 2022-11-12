Published November 12, 2022

By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Arizona Cardinals will head to Southern California for an NFC West clash with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. It’s time to look at our NFL odds series and create a Cardinals-Rams prediction and pick.

The Cardinals lost 31-21 to the Seattle Seahawks at home last weekend. Likewise, to make matters worse, Kyler Murray possibly sustained a hamstring injury last weekend and is questionable for this weekend. Murray completed 25 of his 35 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns but endured five sacks. Additionally, he rushed eight times for 60 yards. James Conner returned to rush seven times for 45 yards, while Eno Benjamin rushed four times for 12 yards. Also, Rondale Moore caught eight passes for 69 yards, while Zach Ertz had five catches for 40 yards and a score. DeAndre Hopkins had four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams lost 16-13 last weekend, allowing Tom Brady to march down the field with 44 seconds left and no timeouts to stun them. Matt Stafford completed 13 of 27 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. Also, Darrell Henderson rushed 12 times for 56 yards. Cooper Kupp caught eight passes for 127 yards. Ultimately, the defense played well. Bobby Wagner produced eight tackles, and Aaron Donald had a sack. Meanwhile, Jalen Ramsey had six tackles and two pass deflections. Ramsey did not enjoy returning to the field after initially making a stop and has been vocal about his team this year.

The Rams lead the all-time series 15-6 since 2012. Conversely, the Rams are only 6-4 over 10 home games against the Cardinals.

Here are the Cardinals-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cardinals-Rams Odds

Arizona Cardinals: +3 (-110)

Los Angeles Rams: -3 (-110)

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cards are battling through some issues. Ultimately, things have not gone the way they envisioned. Murray has a quarterback rating of 86.9 with 2168 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Also, he has rushed 59 times for 359 yards and two scores. But will he play this weekend? Benjamin has rushed 70 times for 299 yards and two touchdowns. However, the Cards are using Conner as their lead back, which might be an issue. Conner has 61 rushes for 245 yards and a touchdown.

Ertz has 46 catches for 394 yards and four touchdowns. Also, Moore has 32 receptions for 320 yards and a touchdown. Hopkins has played in three games after returning from a six-game suspension. Likewise, he has 26 catches for 298 yards and two touchdowns. Hopkins will be the crucial factor in this game.

The defense has not played well. Ultimately, their inconsistency has teetered throughout the year. JJ Watt has 11 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Additionally, Zach Allen has 17 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Cardinals will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and keep the Rams’ offense off the field. Likewise, their defense must make stops. It might be a little easier if Stafford does not play.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

The Rams have not had a great season. Ultimately, Stafford is now questionable to play this Sunday. He has a quarterback rating of 85 with 1928 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions. However, his struggles have hindered the Rams, and now he may miss this Sunday’s contest. If he cannot play, Jon Wolford will start.

Darrell Henderson is the running back on a team that does not like to run the ball. Ultimately, he has rushed 62 times for 253 yards and two touchdowns while catching 16 passes for 91 yards. Kupp has 72 catches for 813 yards and six touchdowns and has also rushed nine times for 52 yards for a score. Significantly, the Rams may design some running plays for him in the event that Stafford does not play. Tyler Higbee has 36 catches for 312 yards, and Allen Robinson Jr. has 25 catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has excelled. Significantly, the playmakers continue to rock and roll. Wagner has 40 solo tackles and one sack. Additionally, Donald has 19 solo tackles and five sacks. Ramsey has 30 solo tackles and two sacks.

The Rams will cover the spread if they can run the ball. Significantly, the best way to relieve pressure off Stafford is to design running plays. They could also design short pass plays to reduce the risk of injuries and help the offense move the chains. Ultimately, the offense will need to produce better than they did last weekend.

Final Cardinals-Rams Prediction & Pick

It could be a battle of the backups and still be entertaining. However, the Rams still have the advantage even if Wolford plays. They have superior defense and better coaching. Therefore, expect the Rams to grind out a victory and cover the three points on the spread.

Final Cardinals-Rams Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Rams: -3 (-110)