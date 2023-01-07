By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The final week of the NFL regular season is among us. The New York Jets (7-9) visit the Miami Dolphins (8-8) on Sunday with playoff implications on the line! Action kicks off at 1:00 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Jets-Dolphins prediction and pick.

New York has lost five consecutive games and has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Jets are 8-8 against the spread while 69% of their games have gone under. Miami has also lost five consecutive games. They can clinch a playoff berth with a win and a Patriots loss. The Dolphins are 8-8 against the spread while 50% of their games have gone over. These teams last met in week five in New York when the Jets took home a 40-17 victory.

Here are the Jets-Dolphins NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Dolphins Odds

New York Jets: +3 (+100)

Miami Dolphins: -3 (-122)

Over: 37.5 (-104)

Under: 37.5 (-118)

How To Watch Jets vs. Dolphins

TV: FOX

Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

New York has a great chance to cover on Sunday thanks to their lockdown defense. The Jets held Miami to just 17 points back in October and have allowed the fourth-fewest points per game (19.1 PPG). They excel against the pass – a strength of Miami’s. The Jets allow the second-fewest passing yards per game (192.5 YPG) and have a tasty matchup with a Miami offense that threw for just 247 yards last week. They do a great job putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks as they hold the eighth-highest sack rate (7.7%).

Offensively, the Jets are a pass-heavy that throws at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL (62%). While their quarterback situation has varied throughout the year, Mike White is expected to start. White was their most successful option as he threw for 298 yards per game across his four starts. Although the team has gone just 1-3 with him at the helm, his willingness to throw deep could prove vital for their chances at covering. Miami allows the fifth-highest completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks (67.3%) and gives up the sixth-most passing yards per game (240 YPG). The Dolphins just allowed New England’s Mac Jones to complete 61% of his passes and toss two touchdowns against them – potentially setting White up for a big game.

White starting is especially important because of how he unlocks New York’s perimeter options. Wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore have seen a huge boost with White under center. In White’s four games, Wilson averages 5.5 receptions and 88 yards per game and he’s vocalized his support for White. While Moore’s production has varied, his two best games of the season have come with White throwing him the ball. Miami’s pass defense is formidable but will likely be put to the test with New York’s constant barrage of passes.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

Miami won’t ensure a playoff spot with a win on Sunday, but they will be eliminated with a loss. While they still need the Patriots to lose, the Dolphins will likely be highly motivated to avenge their early season loss to the Jets in hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. The Dolphins have a great opportunity to cover the spread tonight thanks to their high-powered offense. Miami ranks 10th in the NFL in scoring (24.1 PPG) and second in yards per play (6.2 YDS). The Dolphins will have their work cut out for them, however, as they’ll be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa against New York’s stout defense.

Quarterback is a huge question mark for Miami on Sunday. With Tua out, and Teddy Bridgewater’s status uncertain, the Dolphins may be relying on rookie seventh-round pick Skyler Thompson. While we have seen another Big 12 seventh-round QB excel this season, Thompson has looked shaky in limited snaps. The rookie out of Iowa State has completed 54% of his passes and thrown one touchdown compared to three interceptions this season. His lone start came in Miami’s loss to the Jets when he completed 19-33 passes for 166 yards and an interception.

Luckily for Thompson, he has a slew of weapons at his disposal. Receivers Tyreke Hill (117 receptions for 1,687 yards and seven touchdowns) and Jaylen Waddle (70 receptions for 1,312 yards and eight touchdowns) form arguably the top WR duo in the NFL.

Final Jets-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

With Miami still firmly in contention to make the playoffs, look for the Dolphins to come out highly motivated on Sunday. Pay close attention to the status of Teddy Bridgewater but regardless of who’s starting at quarterback, I like Miami to come out ahead.

Final Jets-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Miami Dolphins -3 (-122)