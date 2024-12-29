Though the Tennessee Titans were short-handed without Tony Pollard, they fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. 20-13, with one more game left this season. As some speculate the future of the quarterback position for Titans whether it be getting another through free agency or the draft, head coach Brian Callahan shuts all that talk down to give his perspective.

After the disappointing loss, Callahan would not just speak about the one single game against the Jaguars, but about the other 12 losses this season. Callahan would be straight up with the media saying that “there's no joy in this” and uses several synonyms of despair according to Turron Davenport.

“It sucks, it's terrible,” Callahan said. “There's no joy in this. I feel it every day walking into the building, I feel standing in front of you guys.”

Titans' Brian Callahan speaks on the team's outlook on the NFL Draft

As the Titans have benched Will Levis, some fans are speculating how the team should improve the team going into the NFL Draft which from the way it's looking, they will have at the very least a top-five pick. However, Callahan would be asked about the NFL Draft and said that it's for the media to talk about at the current moment.

“That's for you guys to talk about. We don't talk about that,” Callahan said. “That's not something I ever talked to the team about, it's not something that I think about. That's all for views and clicks and conversation, and we're focused on trying to go play one more football game this year and try to win it. And that's all I really focus on, all I really put my energy towards, the rest of it, is what it is and we'll talk about the draft at another time.”

In any case, it would appear that the Titans head coach in Callahan will be here for a little while according to a new report from Tom Pelissero that mentioned the team saw “long-term promise.”

“Internally, there is a feeling Callahan has shown long-term promise and the team has improved,” Pelissero wrote. “The expectation next season is that that’ll be reflected more on the field and the scoreboard. Fixing the QB position — former second-round pick Will Levis was benched in December — is Job No. 1.”

At any rate, the Titans are currently at 3-13 this season after the loss to the Jaguars where they have one game left as they take on the Houston Texans on Jan. 5, looking to end the season on a good note.