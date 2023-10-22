The Cleveland Browns aren’t sure yet whether they will be buyers or sellers at the NFL trade deadline on October 31. General manager Andrew Berry is exploring options on both sides of the ledger, and he is possibly willing to unload some players but also looking for some “affordable” options to bring in.

“The Cleveland Browns have been calling around as both buyers and sellers. They’ve been scanning the market looking for some affordable options,” The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini reported ahead of Week 7. “I’m told they are looking to possibly add a receiver and an offensive lineman.

If the Browns unload players, wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who is a free agent after the season, could be on the trade block. He only has six catches for 75 yards this campaign, which is part of the reason the team could be looking to bring in WRs, too. Amari Cooper is the only wideout with more than 167 yards on the season.

As for the offensive line, the unit is in the midst of an injury crisis. Jack Conklin, Michael Dunn, and Dawson Deaton are all on injured reserve.

Potential WRs on the market include Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos), Hunter Renfrow (Las Vegas Raiders), Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster (New England Patriots), and Marquise Brown (Arizona Cardinals). On the offensive line front, there are fewer options. Garett Bolles (Broncos) is one of the only big names on the NFL trade deadline rumors market right now.

The next two weeks will ultimately decide whether Andrew Berry and the Browns fully commit to being buyers or sellers at the NFL trade deadline. Cleveland is sitting at 3-2 with road games against the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks coming up.

Heading into Week 7, the Baltimore Ravens are 4-2, the Pittsburgh Steelers are also 3-2, and the Cincinnati Bengals are 3-3. If the Browns keep pace in the AFC North or move up, they could do a lot more buying than selling. If they lose these games and fall down the standings, there will likely be a lot more selling.