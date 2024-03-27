The Arizona Cardinals hold one of the keys to the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 4 overall pick. With three quarterbacks likely to go in the top three and this class quickly turning into a four-QB group, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort may be able to get a king’s ransom for this selection. That is why at least one NFL insider thinks Arizona will be fielding trade calls on April 24.
“I think Arizona, if you’re looking for a sleeper team to move back, I think Arizona at four,” Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. “They’re not married to four. I think Monti realizes that they have quite a few holes. They don’t need a quarterback, obviously. They can move back and address some other positions.”
Several teams have told me the #AZCardinals are a prime candidate to move back from the 4th pick in the NFL Draft, as we discussed on @PatMcAfeeShow. pic.twitter.com/kE3vwaYw3t
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 27, 2024
So, with the Cardinals possibly looking to trade back, the question becomes, is that a smart choice?
Should Monti Ossenfort trade back from the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?
There are plusses and minuses to the Cardinals trading out of the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
On the one hand, they could get a huge offer for the pick. At that point, three of the top four QBs — Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, and Jayden Daniels — will likely be off the board. That means if a team wants one of these signal-callers, they’ll have to deal with the Cardinals.
The most likely teams to do this are the Minnesota Vikings at No. 11 or the Denver Broncos at No. 12. In 2021, the San Francisco 49ers traded the Miami Dolphins 12, a second-rounder, and their 2022 and 2030 first-round picks to go up and take Trey Lance.
That deal set the precedent for moving up from 12 to the top three of four for a QB, and the Cardinals should get a similar deal in 2024. As Schultz said, the team has a lot of needs, and getting future firsts from the Broncos or even two 2024 first-rounders from the Vikings would be huge for Monti Ossenfort and his team building.
All that said, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. could still be on the board at No. 4, and the Cardinals would have to pass on him to trade out. There is a chance that Harrison is a franchise-changing, generation talent like Justin Jefferson, and if the Cards move back eight spots, they aren’t getting him and will probably also miss out on the next two top WRs, Rome Odunze from Washington and Malik Nabers from LSU.
While missing out on these guys is a gamble, a team may offer the Cardinals an offer they can’t refuse, and if that happens, Ossenfort has to jump on it.