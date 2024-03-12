Derrick Henry's time with Tennessee Titans is likely over, and so his next destination has been a major talking point this offseason. The Baltimore Ravens have been heavily linked with a potential move for the star running back, but so far, nothing has materialized.
However, it looks like Henry and the Ravens are progressing in their conversations on a potential deal, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.
“I'm told there's interest on both sides between the #Ravens and RB Derrick Henry, per source. An agreement still has to be reached though. We'll see,” Anderson reported.
The Ravens have long been interested in Derrick Henry. In fact, there were reports that they discussed a potential trade for him with the Titans during the past season. Unfortunately for Baltimore, the Tennessee ownership decided to let King Henry finish out the campaign with the team.
But now that he's a free agent, the Ravens are taking a shot at Henry once again.
For what it's worth, the Ravens have been labeled as the favorites to sign Henry. The 30-year-old RB would want to join a team where he can contend for the title, and the Baltimore franchise certainly provides that opportunity. Lamar Jackson and Co. finished with the best record last season (13-4), though they fell short in the AFC Championship game against eventual Super Bowl winners, Kansas City Chiefs.
Adding a player of Henry's caliber will certainly give a boost to Ravens' rushing offense that is already the best in the league. For now, though, fans can only wait and see if the two sides will be able to agree on a deal.