The New York Jets have come to a point in their lost 3-9 season where they've entertained the idea of benching former MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as they continue their desperate attempts to turn not just the season, but the franchise around. First, they fired coach Robert Saleh, then they traded for Davante Adams, and then they fired GM Joe Douglas, but none of them has worked. Perhaps the vibes are simply off with this team, but now fans may have seen a ray of light: President-elect Donald Trump appointing Jets owner Woody Johnson to a federal position, which should keep him away from the team.

While Trump name investment banker Warren A. Stephens to Johnson's former post as US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, as people have expected, the incoming president could still give the Jets owner another ambassadorship or another post, as the two remain close.

“Rumors have circulated about Johnson potentially joining Trump again, which could result in his brother Christopher assuming day-to-day operations as the team's owner,” per Ari Meirov of MySportsUpdate on X, formerly Twitter.

The Jets need a change, but where?

In most pro sports, there's no better indication for a dysfunctional team than making so many staff and roster changes in a single season, from firing coaches and GMs to trading for players to appease a star whose best days might already be behind him, among others.

Such is the case for the Jets, and it behooves Woody Johnson to bring some stability to his team if President-elect Donald Trump doesn't bring him back for his new administration.

Moreover, NFL analyst Craig Carton even suggested for Johnson to let go of the team completely.

“Hey [Woody Johnson] perhaps it's time to take the best offer, pocket $8 Billion move to London and give Jets fans the hopes that a new owner could change things. We deserve so much better than this and maybe roll back those ticket price increases for next year as well,” the analyst posted online, via Jon Conahan for Sports Illustrated.

While Johnson may not sell the team, since another losing season doesn't harm his pockets, he needs to nail his next hire of head coach and general manager, and he needs to decide what to do with Aaron Rodgers ahead of next season.

Likewise, he might want to hire another person to run football operations if he truly couldn't step away from the day-to-day activities of the team.

For instance, since Johnson took over the team in 2000, the Jets have trudged to a 171-228 record, going 6-6 in the playoffs. Their last playoff season was 2010, and they've never had a double-digit win season since 2015.