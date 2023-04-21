Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans have been active in doing their research on the top quarterback prospects. They have met with several players at the position, and many believe that they could move up to acquire their future QB1.

During a recent appearance on The Buck Reising Show on 104.5 The Zone, ESPN’s Diana Russini proved insight into what the Titans could do in the draft. Based on her comments, it appears that adding a quarterback in the first round may not be something that they look to do.

“As of right now, there’s not a quarterback in this draft that [the Titans’] building is absolutely in love with,” stated Russini.

When looking at the current status of the Titans quarterback room, the team doesn’t have to make a move at the position. Veteran and longtime starter Ryan Tannehill is still under contract for 2023. With the roster that they have put together, they could feel comfortable letting him lead the charge once again in 2023.

Alongside Tannehill, the Titans have second-year quarterback Malik Willis. During his rookie season, Willis struggled to adjust to the NFL. In turn, it appears that Tennessee may already be prepared to add another young player through the draft.

At pick 11, the Titans options at quarterback could be slim. With Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky’s Will Levis all expected to go in the top 10, they would likely have to move up. If this is the case, it could drastically impact not only how they approach the rest of the 2023 NFL Draft, but could also impact them in the future.

It is still unknown what the Titans will do when on the clock, but based on these comments, a QB may not be on their radar.