The current conspiracy theory around the New York Jets is that quarterback Aaron Rodgers played a large role in yesterday's firing of head coach Robert Saleh, who seemed to have a tough time getting on the same page publicly with his 40-year-old quarterback. But according to a new report, that theory is ‘BS'.

Jets owner Woody Johnson announced yesterday the dismissal of Saleh, who went 20-36 in parts of four seasons as head coach. Both last and this season were supposed to be breakout years for the Jets, although Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in the very first game a year ago, which essentially crushed any championship aspirations then.

This year, the story is quite different, as Rodgers has remained on the field albeit not completely healthy, but the Jets' offense has been putrid anyway. Despite Rodgers' presence, New York's offense has only slightly improved from last year when the team fielded several quarterbacks with the former Packers star out injured.

The last two weeks, in particular, have been bad, with the offense failing to score a touchdown in a 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos last week before Rodgers threw 3 interceptions in a 23-17 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings in London. Soon after the Jets returned from overseas, Johnson reportedly walked into Saleh's office and fired him.

Jets decision to fire Robert Saleh was ‘100 Woody' Johnson

While Rodgers and Saleh seemed at odds at times, ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler said things may have not been nearly as bad between the two as they seemed.

“I do not believe there was any kind of significant rift between Rodgers and Saleh, based on what I've been told,” Graziano wrote. “[Woody] Johnson decided there needed to be a change in leadership aimed at salvaging the season. We'll all find out together if he was right.”

Fowler also said one source denied Rodgers got his coach fired.

“One source believed the notion that Aaron Rodgers intentionally got Saleh fired is ‘BS' and that Rodgers actually advocated for Saleh at the end of last season,” Fowler wrote. “The belief from some in the building is Saleh was good with Rodgers, despite the perception, along with general manager Joe Douglas. Maybe other factors in relation to Rodgers were at play in Johnson's evaluation. But, as a separate source said, ‘It was 100% Woody.'”

Following Saleh's firing, the Jets named defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as the interim head coach. While Ulbrich said he expected everyone to remain on the staff, there have been rumblings that offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who worked closely with Rodgers in Green Bay and New York, could have his offensive play-calling duties stripped.

The Jets play the Buffalo Bills on ‘Monday Night Football' this week.