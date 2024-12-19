The New York Jets are one of the most miserable teams in the NFL. New York is 4-10 heading into Week 16 during a season where the team went all in under QB Aaron Rodgers. The Jets have already been eliminated from playoff contention and are counting down the days to what should be an eventful offseason.

Many people within the Jets organization expected owner Woody Johnson to be away from the team in 2025. During the first Trump administration, Johnson was appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom. When that happened, Woody's brother Christopher assumed day-to-day operations as the owner of the Jets.

However, that will not happen again in 2025.

Trump appointed Arkansas investment banker Warren Stephens to the same role on December 2nd, per The Athletic.. This suggests that Trump will not appoint Woody Johnson to any position in January. Sources within the Jets organization told The Athletic that the decision came as a complete surprise to Woody Johnson.

As a result, Johnson will be able to remain as the owner of Jets moving forward.

That may sound like bad news to some Jets fans, who would love anyone but Johnson to be at the helm of the organization.

Woody Johnson rumored to have stopped Jerry Jeudy Jets trade because of Madden rating

The same article from The Athletic was filled with odd anecdotes relating to Woody Johnson's decisions running the Jets.

One of those stories features a potential trade between the Jets and Broncos involving Jerry Jeudy. Johnson broke up the trade for a peculiar reason.

“Douglas and his Broncos counterpart, George Paton, were deep in negotiations for a trade that would have sent Jeudy to the Jets and given future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers another potential playmaker. The Broncos felt a deal was near. Then, abruptly, it all fell apart. In Denver’s executive offices, they couldn’t believe the reason why. Douglas told the Broncos that Johnson didn’t want to make the trade because the owner felt Jeudy’s player rating in “Madden NFL,” the popular video game, wasn’t high enough, according to multiple league sources,” Zack Rosenblatt, Dianna Russini, and Michael Silver of The Athletic reported.

It is concerning to learn that Johnson meddled in the football operations of his team. It is even worse to learn that he had such a trivial reason for stopping a trade.

Ultimately, the Browns ended up acquiring Jeudy from the Broncos shortly afterward.

Jeudy is having a career season in Cleveland, hauling in 70 receptions for 1,052 yards and four touchdowns. All of those stats aside from touchdowns are career bests.

The Jets may not have had a more successful season with Jeudy on the team. However, the process by which that trade was killed represents one of the biggest problems within the Jets organization.

It will be fascinating to see how the Jets approach fixing their terrible situation this offseason.