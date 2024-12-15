The San Francisco 49ers' playoff hopes ended in Week 15 after their 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. During the game, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell refused to go into the game after losing his starting spot to the returning Dre Greenlaw. Refusing to play when called upon is a major faux pax in professional sports, and after the game 49ers general manager — and Hall of Fame player — John Lynch let the veteran know about it.

“49ers GM John Lynch, usually calm and composed, confronted LB De’Vondre Campbell after learning he refused to enter the game on Thursday night and let him know about it,” FOX's Jay Glazer reported Sunday (h/t Ari Mierov). “The 49ers are working with the league office to pursue a max suspension for Campbell. They don’t want to release Campbell and have him join another team as a “reward” for his actions.”

This is just the latest drama for the 49ers who are just 10 months removed from playing in the Super Bowl. Like many Super Bowl losers, though, the 49ers are experiencing a nasty Big Game hangover that has tanked their 2024 season.

The 49ers' post-Super Bowl season from hell

The 2024 49ers season has been brutal from the beginning.

Heading into training camp, star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk held for a massive new contract extension while trade rumors swirled around him. They ultimately got the deal done, but after missing all that time Aiyuk tore his ACL and went out for the season.

On the eve of the season, surprising news of a Christian McCaffrey came out, and the superstar running back missed the first eight games of the season. McCaffrey did return and play four games, but he then got hurt again and went out for the season as well.

Additionally, the team has dealt with a myriad of injuries throughout the year, including to star players like offensive tackle Trent Williams and defensive end Nick Bosa. The team now sits at 6-8 and has a lot of questions to answer heading into the offseason.