Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The bill has come due for the New York Jets on star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who has made it clear that he would like a new contract after a standout season in 2022. Not only did Williams express his desire for a new contract, but he told reporters in January that he would skip the Jets’ voluntary offseason workouts if he didn’t receive a contract extension before then.

With the offseason workouts scheduled to begin on Monday, the clock is ticking for the Jets. This begs the question: What could Williams want in a new contract?

In the latest NFL rumors, Jets insider Rich Cimini believes that Williams is “probably” seeking a $23-25 million per year salary in a new contract, per ESPN.

“Recognizing Donald and his contract as outliers, Williams isn’t thought to be seeking that kind of money. He’s probably targeting the $23 million to $25 million-a-year range.”

Cimini is referring to Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald, who blew past market value for a defensive tackle when he inked a three-year, $95 million contract in June of 2022.

Fortunately for the Jets– and owner Woody Johnson’s bank account- Williams is probably more in line with the recent contracts signed by Tennessee Titans star Jefferey Simmons and Washington Commanders tackle Daron Payne.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Williams certainly has every right to want a new deal.

The Jets star earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career in 2022.

He was an anchor of the Jets defense, one of the best units in the league, tallying 55 tackles, 12 sacks and 28 quarterback hits in 16 games played.

The Jets picked up Williams’ fifth-year option last April.

NFL rumors figure to swirl until the Jets and Williams are able to work out a new contract.