The market for former Baltimore Ravens All-Pro defensive tackle Calais Campbell is heating up. After meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons, Campbell has visits lined up with the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, a league source told Tiffany Blackmon of 929TheGame in the latest NFL rumors.

Campbell’s visit with the Falcons went very well, reports Blackmon, and now another two teams are looking to meet with the six-time All-Pro.

Campbell was released by the Ravens, who found themselves in a cap space bind after putting the non-exclusive franchise tag on star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The move saved Baltimore $7 million in cap space.

Naturally, a market quickly developed for the 36-year-old, a respected voice in the locker room who still has plenty left to offer on the field.

The Miami product tallied 5.5 sacks, 36 tackles and two forced fumbles in 14 games played.

Adding Campbell to a Jets defense that ranked fourth in total yards allowed per game and seventh in total sacks would make a formidable unit that much more deadly.

Likewise for the Bills, who ranked inside the top-10 in the league in total defense. Plus, Buffalo defensive lineman Ed Oliver’s recent social media activity has indicated that he might not see himself in the team’s future plans.

In the event of an Oliver trade, the Bills would need a veteran lineman to help stabilize the unit.

Campbell could be that guy.

It’s unclear what the veteran defender wants in a team at this point in his career, but he made it clear that he is “ready to dominate” for the next team that adds him.

With NFL rumors swirling, Campbell will have an important decision to make on his future.