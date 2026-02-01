The Arizona Cardinals are about to enter a new era during the 2026 offseason. Arizona fired head coach Jonathan Gannon after a disappointing 2025 campaign. Now the Cardinals are on the hunt for their next head coach and are one of two NFL teams with an open position. That ongoing search has not stopped two players from enjoying their offseasons so far.

Cardinals players L.J. Collier and Dalvin Tomlinson recently had a wholesome offseason interaction. The pair were traveling together in Japan when they were approached by a Japanese photographer. He asked Collier and Tomlinson about where they are from and what they do for a living while taking some photographs of them.

Cardinals reporter Zach Gershman reposted a TikTok of the encounter on social media. It drew a reaction from a surprising figure.

NBA legend LeBron James replied to Gershman's post, praising both players for their wholesome adventure.

“Love this so much!!,” James posted on social media on Saturday. “Young black brothers traveling the world, appreciating culture and showing great humility! That’s so 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. S/O L.J (great initials 😉) & Dalvin! Photographer too 🫡”

James is a frequent international traveler himself, traveling all over the world while playing basketball and expanding his global brand.

Hopefully both Collier and Tomlinson will be around as part of the next iteration of the Cardinals.

Article Continues Below

Collier is not under contract for the 2026 season and is set to hit free agency this spring. Meanwhile, Tomlinson is in the final year of his current contract. The Cardinals could save $9.4 million in cap space by cutting Tomlinson, which makes him a potential cap casualty.

Each player's future will depend on who Arizona hires as their next head coach.

The Cardinals are rumored to be in the running for Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. They have also been connected to former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and Rams OC Mike LaFleur as lead candidates.

Cardinals fans have to be anxious to finally get their new head coach in place. That one decision will set off a flurry of additional hires and roster moves that will get the offseason up and running.

Hopefully Arizona makes a smart choice.