The Arizona Cardinals started their season with a 20-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. After the Cardinals made history with Calais Campbell, the offense sent a message. Marvin Harrison Jr. set the tone with a touchdown and Arizona took off. Trey McBride finished the game with six catches for 61 yards. However, Greg Dortch realized something about his teammate.

Dortch played a much smaller role in the win, catching just one pass. However, the Cardinals' offense was in a groove to start the 2025 season. Both Harrison Jr. and McBride are poised for bounce back campaigns after a down year in 2024. Despite the encouraging performance in Week 1, there are still a few things to shore up. However, McBride's attitude is not one of them.

Dortch and McBride worked with the Cardinals offense over the offseason to come into the year hot. According to Bleacher Report, the wide receiver noticed just how focused the tight end is on the field. According to Dortch, it is like McBride's mind is in a special place when he steps foot on the gridiron.

“Cardinals' WR Greg Dortch says Trey McBride enters a different mode when on the field,” Bleacher Report said.

The Cardinals have a lot riding on this season. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray almost missed Week 1 with injury but suited up anyways. After injuries to the San Francisco 49ers and shaky performances from every team in the NFC West, Arizona could take advantage. In order to do so, it needs Harrison Jr. and McBride to take big strides in their development.

McBride is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. However, he could not find the end zone with any consistency for the Cardinals last season. He has a good chance to get his first of the year against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, but wins matter more to the team than who scores. A good showing in the regular season could net Arizona a home playoff game this winter.